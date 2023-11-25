Taylor Swift rocks leg-baring mini amid record breaking appearance

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Brazil rocking her trademark red red lip and her sizzling array of Eras tour looks on Friday night, including a sparkling Roberto Cavalli mini and crop top, as she took to the stage in Brazil.

The 33-year-old star’s tour wardrobe, which contrasts with her quiet luxe street style, includes looks from the world's most glam fashion houses, from Versace to Roberto Cavalli. Taylor was definitely all sparkle as performed her heart out on the first of three sold out performances in Sao Paulo.

WATCH: Fashion queen Taylor Swift reigns in The Eras Tour

Aside from giving us more fashion envy with her stunning on-stage wardrobe, from a rhinestone bodysuit, to a flowing, ruffled maxi dress, Friday’s concert also set a new milestone for Taylor’s record-breaking tour: the largest crowds ever at Sao Paulo’s Allianz Parque stadium.

The official Allianz Parque account on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirmed Taylor took the venue to new heights, posting in Portuguese: “Good night to those who have record attendance only,” with a trophy and nail polish emoji.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor Swift wore a gem embroidered Roberto Cavalli miniskirt and crop top, with sparkling Louboutin booties

While previous concerts have featured off-stage appearances from boyfriend Travis Kelce, this time he apparently was back home to celebrate Thanksgiving without his famous new love.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 The superstar's sexy wardrobe for her record-breaking tour also includes a gem-encrusted Versace bodysuit

The NFL player missed some landmark moments that thrilled tens of thousands of Swifties in attendance. Taylor performed 1989 (Taylor’s Version)’s “Now That We Don’t Talk” in concert for the first time – “I’ve never performed this one live before, let’s see how I do with it,” she said – and also sang a piano rendition of “Innocent” from Speak Now, which she hasn’t played live in over a decade, according to Billboard.

© Buda Mendes/TAS23 Taylor's Sao Paulo show broke the stadium's attendance record. Here, the Anti-Hero singer wears Zuhair Murad

Friday night’s show took place a week after the music mega-star was heartbroken and ‘overwhelmed’ by the death of a fan, Ana Clara Benevides, who collapsed at the stadium in Rio de Janeiro before being taken to the hospital.

Taylor returned to the Rio stage on Monday with a flawless performance, with the exception of accidentally snapping the heel off her sparkly Louboutin boots.