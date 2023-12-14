Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel's double denim outfit has fans saying the same thing

Jessica Biel recently sparked a wave of nostalgia with her Instagram post, where she effortlessly channeled the iconic double denim outfit famously worn by her husband Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Her playful homage, featuring a light blue denim jacket and matching long skirt, was accompanied by a cheeky caption: "Boots, Bestie, Rodeo round 2."

This fashion throwback immediately resonated with fans, eliciting reactions that ranged from playful banter to direct references to the original denim duo.

One fan humorously commented, "Did Justin help style you LOL jkjk," while another directly connected Jessica’s outfit to Britney Spears, writing, "It's giving @britneyspears."

This interaction led to Jessica limiting comments on her post, suggesting the overwhelming response her tribute garnered.

Britney Spears, reflecting on this iconic fashion moment in her memoir "The Woman in Me," shared her initial thoughts: "At first, honestly, I thought it was a joke. I didn’t think my stylist was actually going to do it, and I never thought Justin was going to do it with me. But they both went all in."

She expressed how the matching denim outfits encapsulated the youthful exuberance and fun of their relationship during those years.

Justin Timberlake, looking back on his fashion choices during The Hollywood Reporter's songwriter roundtable, humorously acknowledged the lasting impression of his '90s outfits: "I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never."

John Legend, part of the discussion, playfully noted the unforgettable denim ensemble, prompting Justin to agree, "Thanks, John. Uh, no, the internet won't allow me to forget them. So it's all good."

Britney's reflections on the mixed reactions they received and her embrace of the humor in the situation illustrate the lasting impact of their fashion statement: "I get that it was tacky — but it was also pretty great in its own way, and I’m also happy to see it parodied as a Halloween costume."

Justin and Jessica have been married for eleven years, having tied the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy in October 2012. They first became a public couple in January 2007.

Jessica has previously been linked to actors Chris Evans, Gerard Butler, and Adam LaVorgna, while Justin's past relationships include high-profile romances with Cameron Diaz, Alyssa Milano, Jenna Dewan, and Britney Spears.

Britney’s memoir made headlines with revelations about her relationship with Justin, which lasted from 1999 to 2002.

In her book, Britney disclosed that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant by Justin. She described the experience as one of the most agonizing of her life, expressing that he was not ready to be a father at that time.

Following these revelations, Justin turned off his Instagram comments on October 26. In "Trolls: Band Together," set for release nationwide on Friday, Justin reprises his voice role as Branch, a character he first voiced in 2016's "Trolls" and its 2020 sequel "Trolls World Tour."





