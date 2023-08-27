Jessica Biel rocks form-fitting pencil skirt on rare date night with Justin Timberlake - photos

Justin and Jessica stepped out together in NYC

Candy star Jessica Biel channeled 1950s glam, rocking a form-fitting pencil skirt on a date night out with husband Justin Timberlake on Saturday evening.

While 42-year-old Justin kept it low key in a simple burgundy button down shirt, Jessica, 41, fully embraced the ‘quiet luxury’ trend for the night. The Sinner star wore a luxe monochrome cream and beige ensemble: a slim-fit pencil skirt with a sleeveless top underneath with a cream boxy knit jacket casually draped over her shoulders.

The mom-of-two finished off her look with vintage-inspired accessories: a luxurious Bulgari top handle bag and bronze t-strap high heels.

The 'Sinner' star fully embraced the 'quiet luxury' trend on her night out with husband Justin Timberlake

Wearing her long hair down past her shoulders in a cascade of glamorous waves, she kept her makeup rosy and romantic, with a pretty pink lip and blush.

Jessica, 41, flashed a huge smile as she emerged from the couple’s chauffeured SUV but there was no PDA for the discreet Hollywood pair, as husband Justin stepped out of the car separately.

Justin, 42, wore a simple button down shirt as the couple spent quality time together

The famously private Hollywood couple seemed to have left sons Silas, eight, and Phineas, two, at home for their evening out. It was earlier this summer that Jessica shared some rare photos of her young family, sharing a snap of the boys on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day.

The Hollywood pair have two sons, Silas, eight, and two-year-old Phineas

Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse into Justin and Jessica’s family life, which included pics of Justin playing with one of the boys on the beach, and both Silas and Phineas at home sitting on animal shaped stools.

Jessica wrote alongside the snaps: "Happy Father's Day Papa. And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Justin and Jessica wed in 2012, and shared a vow renewal, above, for their tenth anniversary

Also included in the tribute was a Father’s Day card from Silas with a handmade drawing of father and son.

"My greatest gifts!!!" responded proud dad Justin.

Jessica has spoken about what it’s like helping her kids through the challenges of growing up - and acknowledges the challenges of being a mom!

The star told ET's Cassie DiLaura she tells her elder son: "'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41."