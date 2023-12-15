Jessica Simpson showcases toned legs in high-cut swimsuit after losing over 100llbs

Jessica Simpson recently dazzled her fans with a stunning display of her 100-pound weight loss, showcasing her fabulous figure in a striking zebra print swimsuit from her own fashion line.

The 43-year-old singer and fashion mogul exuded confidence and style in the photo, where she was seen leaning against a wall, wearing her $88 Eazy Zebra Plunge One Piece complemented by $99 bronze pumps.

The outdoor setting highlighted her glowing, sun-kissed skin, as she playfully tousled her signature blonde tresses. Adding a touch of glamour to her beach-ready look, Jessica adorned herself with sparkling accessories from her collection, including a bedazzled gold tiger necklace priced at $35 and matching crystal hoop earrings for $28.

With a hint of humor, Jessica captioned her Instagram post “THIRSTY,” showcasing not only her physical transformation but also her playful spirit.

This impressive transformation followed the birth of her third child, Birdie, in 2019. Opening up about her journey, Jessica shared with E! News, “I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right.”

© Instagram Jessica shares her latest swimsuit line

She expressed feeling rejuvenated, “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually.”

Jessica, who also shares two other children, Maxwell, 11, and Ace, 10, with her husband Eric Johnson, has navigated the complexities of public scrutiny regarding her body image.

© Instagram Jessica rocks a green bikini

Earlier this year, she humorously dismissed rumors of using the weight-loss drug Ozempic, reflecting on her body's evolution over the years with Bustle, “I am fortunate to have been every size... For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products] and for my psyche.”

The “Take My Breath Away” singer further discussed the ongoing media attention on her weight during a conversation with Access Hollywood.

She is the perfect Barbie!

“I wish I could explain [the focus on my weight]. I wish I could say for me that it’s gotten better, but it still remains the same,” she said.

Jessica also highlighted how the constant media coverage sometimes confuses her children, and she emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance to them.

© Getty Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles

“I tell my kids, ‘How you feel about yourself is how you should feel. You don’t dress for anybody else. You don’t try to look like anybody else.'”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.