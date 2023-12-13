Kelly Clarkson's showcases slim physique in fitted red dress after sparking concern among fans

Kelly Clarkson's transformation has been a topic of much admiration and some concern among her fans.

Known for her vibrant personality and powerful voice since her American Idol days, Kelly, 41, has recently showcased a remarkable weight loss that has caught the attention of many.

On "The Kelly Clarkson Show," a post featuring Kelly alongside "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, 49, and sisters Nikki and Brie Garcia captured this transformation.

The holiday-themed set, adorned with Christmas decorations, provided a festive backdrop as Kelly stood out in her stunning red dress, complete with bow accents.

This outfit not only highlighted her slimmer figure but also her newfound confidence.

Kelly has been quite open about her journey, discussing the various challenges she has faced with her body image.

"Ever since my first season on American Idol, people always commented on my weight," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. "It's been a constant struggle, but I'm finally feeling comfortable in my skin."

Her recent weight loss has been a source of joy for Kelly. "I love the way I feel now," she said while talking to Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Finding jeans that fit right can be a challenge, but it's a good problem to have." She even humorously noted that she no longer needs Spanx, wearing them just for warmth like thermals, and declared, "Life is just so good right now."

Despite the positive changes, Kelly's transformation has raised concerns among some of her followers.

On one episode of her show, where she appeared in a floral shirt and denim skirt, fans took to social media to express their thoughts. "Kelly looks amazing, but I hope she's taking care of herself," one fan commented.

Addressing the rumors and speculation about the method of her weight loss, Kelly attributes her success to the Plant Paradox diet by Dr. Gundry, which involves eliminating certain plant proteins known as lectins.

"This diet change wasn't just about weight loss," Kelly explained on NBC's Today show. "It's about my overall health. I'm not on any medicine anymore, and my blood work is perfect. It's more than just the weight."

