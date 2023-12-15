Garth Brook’s wife Trisha Yearwood looks incredible in silver sequin dress during CMA Country Christmas event

Trisha Yearwood truly shone as the co-host of this year’s CMA Country Christmas special, alongside the talented Amy Grant.

At 59, the country music artist radiated elegance and glamour, captivating the audience with her choice of stunning ensembles for the night.

She first graced the stage in a dazzling silver sequined long-sleeved dress that sparkled brilliantly, perfectly embodying a goddess-like aura and showcasing her slimmed down physique.

Later, she switched to a majestic indigo blue strapless gown, complemented by a floor-length shawl of the same hue, further elevating the night's glamour.

Trisha's choice of accessories, a dual diamond chain necklace, added just the right amount of sparkle, while her long blonde waves were styled simply, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Trisha previously admitted that she tried every diet possible before she finally reached a turning point in 2012 during a trip to Haiti with Habitat for Humanity.

"I decided to lose weight when I was 15," she told Good Housekeeping in 2013. "I did Scarsdale. I did Weight Watchers. I did Atkins. I was like, 'I can eat bacon and cheese every day!'

"But that got old really quick. Because if I give up a food group, it's all I want. I was like, I just want a piece of toast!"

When Trisha returned from Haiti, she vowed to stop complaining about her weight and do something about it. "I had just come back from a place where people don't know where their next meal is coming from, and I was bitching because I was a size 14—poor, pitiful me," she admitted.

"I realized I was tired of losing the same few pounds, tired of complaining about it. I felt, 'Just do it, or shut up about it.'"

Fans eagerly awaited the broadcast of the annual event on ABC, aired December 14. The holiday season holds a special place in Trisha's heart, as evidenced by her recent celebration of her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband, Garth Brooks.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Trisha shared that both she and Garth, 61, exchanged flowers and heartfelt cards that remarkably conveyed the same loving message.

Married since 2005, Trisha and Garth share daughters Taylor, August, and Allie Brooks. Their love story is a testament to their deep commitment, not only to their successful music careers but, more importantly, to their family.

Garth, in a touching moment during his November appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, spoke fondly of his life with Trisha. He shared his aspirations for the future, emphasizing his gratitude for each day and his desire to be surrounded by his loved ones, including his "three girls" and Trisha, whom he affectionately referred to as his "queen."

Garth’s profound words resonated deeply: “When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this.

“So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me. I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next.”

