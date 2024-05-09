Ricki Lake, 55, proudly models the same dress she wore back in 2007 following 30-pound weight loss

Celebrating a stunning 30-pound weight loss, Ricki Lake recently wowed her followers by stepping back into a chic white mini dress she first donned in 2007.

At 55, Ricki proudly showcased her timeless style and significant transformation on Instagram.

The dress, worn initially at the world premiere of The Business of Being Born, looked just as fabulous on Ricki now as it did back then.

She paired it with classic black heels, mirroring her original look, and posed gracefully in a garden setting. "Oh, this old thing?? Just had it hanging around. Originally wore this dress to The Business of Being Born world premiere in 2007 and now here I am wearing it again in 2024!" she captioned the delightful post, exuding happiness and pride.

© Instagram Ricki Lake dons the same dress she wore back in 2007

This fashion flashback comes amid Ricki's public clarification regarding her weight loss method. Recently, she addressed rumors suggesting she used Ozempic, Hollywood’s latest trend for shedding pounds.

The medication, known for suppressing appetite, has been linked to many celebrities' transformations.

© Getty Images Ricki Lake in 2007

However, Ricki firmly dismissed these claims, emphasizing her natural approach to losing weight. "NOPE," she responded simply when a follower mentioned 'Ozempic face,' a term associated with the drug's use.

Ricki has been transparent about her journey, sharing that both she and her husband, Ross Burningham, embarked on a health-focused path last October.

© Stefanie Keenan Ricki Lake last year

"Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Together, they each lost over 30 pounds, a feat they achieved through lifestyle changes rather than pharmaceutical help.

"My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical."

© Stefanie Keenan (L-R) Ross Burningham and Ricki Lake

The star, whose personal struggles with weight have been well-documented, also shared that navigating weight loss during perimenopause added an extra layer of challenge.

"Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past," she admitted.

Despite these concerns, Ricki and Ross succeeded, and she is keen to dive deeper into their methods in future updates. Throughout her career, from her breakthrough role as Tracy Turnblad in the 1988 film Hairspray to her days on the Ricki Lake show and beyond, Ricki has often discussed her complicated relationship with body image and diet culture.

"I'm conflicted because I am proud of myself. When I lose that weight, it is something I want the world to know, I did this. It's a lot of work and a lot of willpower, so I want to talk about it, but I know that it’s not the best thing to be celebrating," she reflected on her podcast Raised By Ricki.