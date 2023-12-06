Kelly Clarkson looks her slimmest yet as she wows fans in skintight leather pencil skirt and fitted shirt

Kelly Clarkson has been captivating audiences not just with her powerful vocals but also with her remarkable weight loss journey.

Recently, the 41-year-old star showcased her transformed figure while performing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a stunning display of her new look, the American Idol winner donned a sleek black leather pencil skirt that flawlessly accentuated her slimmer silhouette.

She paired this eye-catching piece with a classic white button-up shirt and a chic black tie, creating a sophisticated ensemble that highlighted her curves.

Kelly's hairstyle, a high ponytail with prominently styled forehead bangs, added an extra touch of elegance to her appearance, despite some previous critiques about her haircut.

Eager to share this moment with her followers, Kelly posted a clip from the show on her Instagram Story. The video captured her both performing and engaging with guests, all while looking effortlessly stylish in her figure-flattering outfit.

Over the years, since her debut on American Idol in 2002, Kelly has been open about facing body criticism.

In a 2015 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she shared how people often labeled her as "big." However, her recent weight loss journey has been a positive and empowering experience for her.

During a conversation with Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager on her show, Kelly expressed her enjoyment in the weight loss process, though she admitted to facing challenges with finding well-fitting jeans due to her body shape.

Kelly's transformation has sparked curiosity and admiration among her fans. While some have speculated about the methods behind her weight loss, including rumors of using Ozempic, Kelly attributes her success to following Dr. Gundry's Plant Paradox diet.

This diet focuses on eliminating certain plant-based proteins known as lectins, which are thought to contribute to inflammation and weight gain.

Speaking on NBC's Today show, she explained: "I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006.

"I read this book... it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight - I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

In 2020, Kelly opened up about the pressures of the music industry, particularly when it came to body image.

She recalled how she was often compared to other artists, feeling the pressure to conform to a certain image. "I can't compete with that. That's not even my image. That's not who I am. That's who they are," she told Glamour UK, reflecting on the challenges she faced.

The response to Kelly's transformation has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and viewers expressing their admiration for her new look.

In another episode of her show, Kelly turned heads once again, wearing a tight black top and a leopard-print skirt that showcased her noticeably slimmer waist.

Her Instagram post featuring this outfit received a flurry of compliments from fans, with one commenting, "Kelly, looking so great!" Another fan expressed their astonishment at her transformation, asking, "Ok, so how did she do that because… wow."

