Adele’s best red carpet moments as songstress turns 36

Adele, the inimitable songstress whose soul-stirring vocals have enchanted millions around the globe, is not only a vocal powerhouse but also a fashion icon whose style moments are as memorable as her chart-topping hits. As we celebrate her 36th birthday, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revel in some of her most dazzling looks that have captivated audiences worldwide.

© Getty Pinstripe Power, 2024 Even in a sharp pinstripe suit, Adele exudes undeniable allure. Her choice to don menswear-inspired tailoring shows her versatility and ability to command attention, not just with her voice but with her distinctive style

Red Velvet Drama at the Grammy Awards, 2022 At the Grammy Awards, Adele stole the show in a magnificent red velvet gown adorned with dramatic ruffled shoulders. This regal choice not only emphasized her status as music royalty but also her bold fashion sense

Schiaparelli Couture at the Brit Awards, 2022 Adele turned heads at the Brit Awards in a stunning Schiaparelli couture piece. The dress featured a daring plunge that left the audience and viewers spellbound, proving that her fashion choices can be as bold as her vocal range

Trusting in a Little Black Dress, 2022 In an off-the-shoulder little black dress by Schiaparelli, Adele trusted in the timeless elegance of an LBD. This choice, simple yet sophisticated, encapsulates her style philosophy: classic, elegant, and unfailingly impactful



Green Sequin Glamour at the Brit Awards, 2023 Opting occasionally for a splash of color, Adele wore a breathtaking green sequin dress at the Brit Awards. This look was nothing short of spectacular, highlighting her penchant for combining classic style with a touch of contemporary flair

