Adele’s best red carpet moments as songstress turns 36

Adele, the inimitable songstress whose soul-stirring vocals have enchanted millions around the globe, is not only a vocal powerhouse but also a fashion icon whose style moments are as memorable as her chart-topping hits. As we celebrate her 36th birthday, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revel in some of her most dazzling looks that have captivated audiences worldwide.
Pinstripe Power, 2024
Even in a sharp pinstripe suit, Adele exudes undeniable allure. Her choice to don menswear-inspired tailoring shows her versatility and ability to command attention, not just with her voice but with her distinctive style
Red Velvet Drama at the Grammy Awards, 2022
At the Grammy Awards, Adele stole the show in a magnificent red velvet gown adorned with dramatic ruffled shoulders. This regal choice not only emphasized her status as music royalty but also her bold fashion sense
Schiaparelli Couture at the Brit Awards, 2022
Adele turned heads at the Brit Awards in a stunning Schiaparelli couture piece. The dress featured a daring plunge that left the audience and viewers spellbound, proving that her fashion choices can be as bold as her vocal range
Trusting in a Little Black Dress, 2022
In an off-the-shoulder little black dress by Schiaparelli, Adele trusted in the timeless elegance of an LBD. This choice, simple yet sophisticated, encapsulates her style philosophy: classic, elegant, and unfailingly impactful
Green Sequin Glamour at the Brit Awards, 2023
Opting occasionally for a splash of color, Adele wore a breathtaking green sequin dress at the Brit Awards. This look was nothing short of spectacular, highlighting her penchant for combining classic style with a touch of contemporary flair
Sparkling in Las Vegas, 2022
For her sold-out Las Vegas residency, Adele dazzled in a sparkling black dress. This glamorous ensemble captured the essence of her show-stopping performances, lighting up the stage and the hearts of her audience
