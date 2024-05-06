Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Adele’s best red carpet moments as songstress turns 36
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Adele’s best red carpet moments as songstress turns 36

The Hello singer turned 36 on May 5th

Faye James
Senior Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Adele, the inimitable songstress whose soul-stirring vocals have enchanted millions around the globe, is not only a vocal powerhouse but also a fashion icon whose style moments are as memorable as her chart-topping hits. As we celebrate her 36th birthday, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revel in some of her most dazzling looks that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Adele on the red carpet in a striped suit© Getty

Pinstripe Power, 2024

Even in a sharp pinstripe suit, Adele exudes undeniable allure. Her choice to don menswear-inspired tailoring shows her versatility and ability to command attention, not just with her voice but with her distinctive style

Adele

Red Velvet Drama at the Grammy Awards, 2022

At the Grammy Awards, Adele stole the show in a magnificent red velvet gown adorned with dramatic ruffled shoulders. This regal choice not only emphasized her status as music royalty but also her bold fashion sense

Adele at the Brit Awards

Schiaparelli Couture at the Brit Awards, 2022

Adele turned heads at the Brit Awards in a stunning Schiaparelli couture piece. The dress featured a daring plunge that left the audience and viewers spellbound, proving that her fashion choices can be as bold as her vocal range

Adele

Trusting in a Little Black Dress, 2022

In an off-the-shoulder little black dress by Schiaparelli, Adele trusted in the timeless elegance of an LBD. This choice, simple yet sophisticated, encapsulates her style philosophy: classic, elegant, and unfailingly impactful

Adele

Green Sequin Glamour at the Brit Awards, 2023

Opting occasionally for a splash of color, Adele wore a breathtaking green sequin dress at the Brit Awards. This look was nothing short of spectacular, highlighting her penchant for combining classic style with a touch of contemporary flair

Adele

Sparkling in Las Vegas, 2022

For her sold-out Las Vegas residency, Adele dazzled in a sparkling black dress. This glamorous ensemble captured the essence of her show-stopping performances, lighting up the stage and the hearts of her audience

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more