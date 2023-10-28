Cindy Crawford looks incredible as she channels the late Olivia Newton-John in all-leather look

Cindy Crawford, 57, wowed fans on Friday October 27 as she channeled Olivia Newton-John as Sandy from Grease for her annual Casamigos Halloween party.

The supermodel rocked black leather pants, paired with a black strapless bustier and leather jacket, with her blonde hair curled into ringlets and a swipe of bright red lipstick to pull off the iconic look from the final scene of the hit 1977 film. At the party, her husband Rande Gerber wore a black tee and jeans with her hair in a fifties quiff to mimic Danny Zuko, Sandy's love interest in the film, as played by John Travolta.

© Michael Kovac Rande and Cindy went as Danny and Sandy from Grease

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Cindy was joined by her daughter Kaia Gerber who sported a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick whilst beau Austin Butler channeled his inner Andy Warhol, with camera in-hand. Joining them was their son Presle as Hunter S. Thompson, the author of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"So gooooood," commented Cindy's fellow supermodel Helena Christensen, as others shared their love for the "awesome" and "fantastic" looks.

© Michael Kovac Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford host the party every year

The star-studded event was organized by the tequila brand co-owned by Rande, 61, and George Clooney, who was not in attendance.

Also at the party were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who paid homage to Quentin Tarantino as they dressed as characters from the film Kill Bill. Megan, 37, looked iconic dressed as the teenage assassin Gogo, while fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, dressed as The Bride, Beatrix Kiddo, originally played by Uma Thurman.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy and Rande attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party

© Michael Kovac Paris was one of the guest who dressed as Britney Spears from the 'Toxic' video

© Michael Kovac Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba dress as Britney Spears looks from music videos

At one point Justin Bieber, dressed as a scuba diver with flippers, led dancing in front of the DJ booth singing 'Despacito'.

Paris Jackson, Victoria Justice, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Edward Norton, Sarah Hyland, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jenna Dewan, Glen Powell and Wells Adams were all also in attendance.

© Michael Kovac Megan attended the party with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Three guests showed their support for Britney Spears, the week her memoir The Woman In Me was released with Paris Hilton going dressed as the iconic airplane stewardess look from the 'Toxic,' video, and Jessica Alba wearing the nude, diamond-encrusted bodysuit from the same video.

Kelly Sawyer Patricof went dressed as a schoolgirl from Britney's debut music video 'Baby One More Time'.

