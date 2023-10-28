Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cindy Crawford looks incredible as she channels the late Olivia Newton-John in all-leather look

The annual Casamigos party also saw Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Justin Bieber and Austin Butler in attendance

Cindy Crawford attends Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 10th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis
Cindy Crawford, 57, wowed fans on Friday October 27 as she channeled Olivia Newton-John as Sandy from Grease for her annual Casamigos Halloween party.

The supermodel rocked black leather pants, paired with a black strapless bustier and leather jacket, with her blonde hair curled into ringlets and a swipe of bright red lipstick to pull off the iconic look from the final scene of the hit 1977 film. At the party, her husband Rande Gerber wore a black tee and jeans with her hair in a fifties quiff to mimic Danny Zuko, Sandy's love interest in the film, as played by John Travolta.

Rande and Cindy went as Danny and Sandy from Grease
Rande and Cindy went as Danny and Sandy from Grease

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Cindy was joined by her daughter Kaia Gerber who sported a short blonde wig and fur coat as Edie Sedgwick whilst beau Austin Butler channeled his inner Andy Warhol, with camera in-hand. Joining them was their son Presle as Hunter S. Thompson, the author of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"So gooooood," commented Cindy's fellow supermodel Helena Christensen, as others shared their love for the "awesome" and "fantastic" looks.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford host the party every year
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford host the party every year

The star-studded event was organized by the tequila brand co-owned by Rande, 61, and George Clooney, who was not in attendance.

Also at the party were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who paid homage to Quentin Tarantino as they dressed as characters from the film Kill Bill. Megan, 37, looked iconic dressed as the teenage assassin Gogo, while fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, dressed as The Bride, Beatrix Kiddo, originally played by Uma Thurman. 

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy and Rande attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy and Rande attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party
Paris was one of the guest who dressed as Britney Spears from the 'Toxic' video
Paris was one of the guest who dressed as Britney Spears from the 'Toxic' video
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba dress as Britney Spears looks from music videos
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba dress as Britney Spears looks from music videos

At one point Justin Bieber, dressed as a scuba diver with flippers, led dancing in front of the DJ booth singing 'Despacito'.

Paris Jackson, Victoria Justice, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Edward Norton, Sarah Hyland, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jenna Dewan, Glen Powell and Wells Adams were all also in attendance. 

Megan attended the party with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly
Megan attended the party with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Three guests showed their support for Britney Spears, the week her memoir The Woman In Me was released with Paris Hilton going dressed as the iconic airplane stewardess look from the 'Toxic,' video, and Jessica Alba wearing the nude, diamond-encrusted bodysuit from the same video. 

Kelly Sawyer Patricof went dressed as a schoolgirl from Britney's debut music video 'Baby One More Time'.

