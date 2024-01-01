Lourdes Leon stuns in sheer lace catsuit as she arrives in St Barts with Madonna, 65, and brother Rocco Ritchie

Lourdes Leon recently embraced her mother Madonna's iconic fashion style as the family celebrated the start of 2024 with a trip to St. Barts.

The 27-year-old singer and model chose a bold outfit for the occasion, a sheer black lace catsuit, showcasing her model physique. She completed her look with matching heels and a colorful satin headscarf.

Joining Lourdes were her mother, the legendary 65-year-old Madonna, and her 23-year-old brother, Rocco Ritchie.

The family kicked off their New Year's celebrations in style, with Lourdes turning heads in her daring ensemble.

In contrast, Madonna opted for a more conservative look, donning baggy black and white trousers, a matching jacket, a white scarf, a Gucci wide-brimmed hat, and oversized sunglasses. Rocco kept it casual in a white knitted vest and grey gingham trousers.

This family getaway comes just days after Madonna shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her six children on Instagram.

The festive post featured Lourdes, Rocco, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Madonna, often in the spotlight for her groundbreaking music career and more recently her connection to the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple," captioned the post with a series of Christmas-themed emojis, saying, "Santa Babies.........."

Madonna also recently opened up about a severe health scare she experienced. While performing on her Celebration tour in Brooklyn, New York, she revealed that she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection, which led to her being placed in an induced coma for 48 hours.

She suffered lung and kidney failure and credited her friend Shavawn for saving her life by rushing her to the hospital. "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU," Madonna recounted.

In her coma, Madonna recalled hearing only the voice of her Kabbalah teacher, emphasizing the spiritual support she received during this critical time.

She also expressed her gratitude to her children for being by her side in the hospital, highlighting the strong bond she shares with them. "When I first became conscious and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me - by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room," she shared.

Madonna's family is a blend of biological and adopted children. Lourdes, her first child with then-partner Carlos Leon, was born in 1996.

She shares her eldest son Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Madonna also adopted David from Malawi in 2006, Mercy James in 2009, and twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone in 2017.

The Celebration Tour, initially planned for mid-July, was delayed due to Madonna's health issues. Reports suggested she suffered acute septic shock and required intensive care treatment.

Currently, on the American leg of her tour, Madonna has been candid with fans about her ordeal, revealing the seriousness of her condition and the uncertainty surrounding her recovery. Her manager, Guy Oseary, was among those who provided immense support during this time.



