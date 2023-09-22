Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon sets pulses racing in sheer dress

Lourdes is the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon

Lourdes Leon captivated the attention of fashion aficionados at this year's Vogue Fashion Night Out in Madrid, Spain.

The 26-year-old model, and Madonna’s daughter, effortlessly blended boldness and sophistication as she made her appearance on the red carpet.

Lourdes' sartorial choice was a dazzling sheer dress marked with distinctive black and white horizontal stripes interspersed with an intricate Japanese-style pattern.

The dress, draping elegantly off her shoulders, accentuated her physique, presenting a silhouette of bold allure as she posed for the cameras.

Accessorizing her ensemble, Lourdes carried a chic black leather purse with silver chain-link straps that perfectly matched her stylish knee-high black leather heeled boots.

Her shiny oblong hoop earrings subtly peeked through her long, raven hair, presenting an aesthetic of understated glamour.

Lourdes embraced a shimmery brown eyeshadow, which was complemented by fluttery lashes and a glossy brick-red lip, adding a touch of finesse to her overall look.

Before gracing the Madrid event, Lourdes had immersed herself in the whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, where she attended numerous high-profile shows and events, notably including the launch of Victoria's Secret 'The Tour.'

Representing the brand amidst a diverse array of beauties, Lourdes is a part of the brand's journey towards inclusivity and diversity, a transformation initiated after the retirement of their iconic 'Angels' in 2021. The revamped and rejuvenated show is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime on September 26.

At NYFW, Lourdes was also a notable presence at the front row of the Luar 2024 show, concluding her string of appearances with flair.

Lourdes' rendezvous with the world of fashion is marked by not just her sartorial choices but also by her candid reflections on her life, growing up in the shadow of one of the world's most iconic artists, Madonna.

She provided a glimpse into her unconventional childhood experiences during an interview with The Face, sharing: "I remember getting in trouble for a very important document of my mum's, in her office. She was not paying attention to me or something…"

However, the model stresses that her childhood was predominantly characterized by good behavior, as she states: "I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn't well-behaved. Manners were very important to my family growing up."

Lourdes admits to indulging in minor rebellious acts but clarifies that her upbringing was relatively strict, which included restrictions on going out.

"My dad would let me go hang out with my friends sometimes on the weekends, but I really wouldn't consider that going out," she explained, portraying a childhood where discipline and manners were paramount.