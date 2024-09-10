Madonna's son David Banda makes incredible New York Fashion Week debut

It seems that Madonna's fashion-forward family is making waves once again at New York Fashion Week, as her son David Banda has officially made his runway debut.

Following in the stylish footsteps of his older sister, Lourdes Leon, David took to the catwalk for the Off-White spring 2025 presentation over the weekend, and he certainly made his mark.

At just 18 years old, David exuded confidence as he strutted down the runway, showcasing his impeccable sense of style that he clearly inherited from his superstar mother.

The musician sported a striking plaid collared vest paired with sleek black pleated trousers, accessorized with statement earrings, glovelets, and an unexpected touch of flip-flops. His ensemble was the perfect blend of classic tailoring and avant-garde accessories, perfectly embodying the edgy, street-meets-luxury vibe that Off-White is known for.

The show drew a star-studded audience, with celebrities such as singer Camila Cabello, actress Issa Rae, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee all in attendance.

© Getty David makes his runway debut

But perhaps the most supportive of all was Madonna herself, who couldn’t contain her pride. The Queen of Pop shared a series of Instagram Stories from the event and the afterparty, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations following her son's fashion debut.

It’s no secret that Madonna’s children are no strangers to the fashion world, with her eldest daughter Lourdes having already graced runways for high-profile brands like Versace, Marine Serre, and Luis De Javier.

© Kevin Mazur David Banda and Madonna perform together

But now, it seems David is ready to carve his own path in the industry. His bold fashion choices and natural flair for style have been evident for years, and his mother couldn’t be more thrilled to see him embrace it.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon in August 2022 on The Tonight Show, Madonna gushed about David’s innate sense of fashion, sharing that her son has a unique ability to pull off any outfit with ease.

© Instagram Madonna with son David Banda

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," Madonna said with a laugh. "It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them." She also added, “He can even wear a dress,” highlighting her son's fearlessness when it comes to breaking fashion boundaries.

Indeed, David’s affinity for bold, gender-fluid fashion has been on display for some time. In 2022, he famously turned heads when he attended an event with Madonna, both of them sporting matching Adidas-inspired outfits. David's version was a replica of the iconic Adidas dress his mother had worn in 1993, a nod to her legacy as a style icon while also showcasing his own flair.

But David is more than just a fashion icon in the making. He’s also following in his mother’s musical footsteps.

© Getty David clarified that he is fine after joking that he was 'scavenging' for food

As Madonna mentioned during her Tonight Show appearance, “He makes music now, too. He's gonna end up being one of your guests,” hinting at David's burgeoning career as a musician. And she wasn’t exaggerating—earlier this year, David shared a sneak peek of his musical journey on Instagram.

In May, he posted a series of photos from his visit to the late Prince’s legendary studio, Paisley Park. Channeling his inner rock star, David posed at the musician's mixing board, dressed in a floral suit and a lacy top with an ascot, embodying Prince’s signature bold and eclectic style. The photos not only offered a glimpse into David's musical aspirations but also paid tribute to one of music’s greatest icons, reinforcing his deep connection to the industry.

Madonna’s pride in her son’s accomplishments is evident, and she’s always been vocal about the talents of her children.

David, who Madonna adopted with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, joins a family of high achievers, including his brother Rocco, 23, and his sister Lourdes, 26, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon. Following her divorce from Guy, Madonna adopted three more children: Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere, who are now 12.