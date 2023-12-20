Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon poses in barely there string bikini as she celebrates special news with famous mom

Got it from my momma! Lourdes Leon is keenly following in her famous mom Madonna's footsteps with her own burgeoning music career.

The 27-year-old just released a new single, a cover version of Judy Garland's 1944 single The Boy Next Door, originally from the soundtrack of Meet Me in St. Louis.

The release was inspired by her performance of the song at a Ganni X Dr. Martens launch event in Bushwick, Brooklyn in late November, and the track is already gaining some traction.

VIDEO: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon performs on stage

Lourdes, who goes by the stage name LOLAHOL, is bumping up the song's presence with a new post on her Instagram Stories as well, and she kept things interesting for sure.

Alongside a car with a license plate that read "MHMM HMM," Lourdes posed in a nude-toned string bikini with her back to the camera, with her long dark locks falling down to her waist.

She then added a screenshot of the song being promoted as one of the top new releases of the week by a music publication, which was then shared by doting mom Madonna as well on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Lourdes shared a photo in a bikini on her Instagram Stories

Speaking with Vogue in November, Lourdes spoke at length of her fondness for the song, saying: "I'm a huge musical theater girl and love Judy Garland.

"This particular song was one I was thinking about a lot at the time, and after some late hours in the studio I tried singing it over a track Kiri and I had been playing with. Something clicked for me and felt right, and we just followed that feeling."

MORE: Madonna thanks daughter Lourdes Leon for 'saving her' as star prepares to return to the stage

She performed at the popular Brooklyn club Paragon, but explained that instead of hitting the clubs, she prefers taking to the studio and producing more music.

© Instagram Madonna also showed her support for her daughter's appearance in V Magazine

"I'm usually down to support my friends when they're playing but much more drawn to the studio lately," Lourdes explained. "I feel like I'm on the verge of something truly profound with what I'm making and have been following that inspiration whenever I can."

MORE: Madonna's children Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie make ultra-rare joint appearance

Recently, the pop singer-songwriter released a video for her single "Spelling," which was inspired by her mom's influential 1998 hit "Frozen."

© Getty Images Lourdes has also performed with her mom on the ongoing The Celebration Tour

In an interview with W Magazine, she stated: "Lourdes told the publication: "I was inspired by the song and music video that I felt most connected to my mom, and that's 'Frozen'.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon sets pulses racing in sheer dress

"This song has come up countless times as connecting the two of us. I don't know what it is about this song, but it's always been that. So this video is an homage to this part of her career. There is also a deeply spiritual link to my grandmother on my mother's side – it's too sacred to put into words."

Of the video shoot, which took place in a forest in upstate New York, she cited her love for musical theater once again, explaining: "I was so nervous the first night we got there and remember laying in the grass by the pond, singing The Sound Of Music to make me feel safe and comfortable."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.