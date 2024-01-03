Heidi Klum, 50, is sensational in red hot leather mini dress

America's Got Talent is gearing up for the latest season and clearly Heidi Klum has got the best pieces in her wardrobe at the ready. The supermodel, 50, was seen on stage alongside her co-stars Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel and she looked gorgeous.

Heidi stepped out wearing a red leather mini dress with a one-shoulder detail and ruching over the entire piece. She styled the dress with a pair of coordinating red pointed-toe stilettos and a red manicure.

© Instagram Heidi looked stunning on the AGT set

The former Victoria's Secret Angel wore her hair down and straight with her classic bangs framing her face. She added simple gold jewellery in the form of a bangle and a simple pendant to allow the fiery dress to do the talking.

She modelled a dark smokey eye for a touch of glamour and a nude lip so as not to overpower the overall look. Heidi was seen looking smiley with the former Spice Girl Mel B who also looked glam.

© Instagram Heidi and Mel are judges on AGT this season

Mel B wore a pink mini dress in a zebra print with padded shoulders and a studded belt detail – very Scary Spice. She wore a simple pair of strappy gold heels and wore her gorgeous curls in a voluminous updo.

The former girl band star was also spotted on AGT's Instagram teasing the new season in a stunning floor-length figure-hugging cream dress covered in sparkling rhinestones. She wore her hair in a half-updo and added a pair of glitzy oversized hoop earrings.

Heidi always looks so stylish on the set of AGT. She took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her fabulous blue long-sleeve top and midi skirt co-ord covered in red flowers which she paired with a pair of killer red knee-high leather boots.

© Getty The model wore a colour-clashing outfit

We also loved the romantic aesthetic the mother-of-four went for when she opted for a pink ruched bodycon midi dress on the show which had an ombre skirt that transitioned into an orange sunset palette.

© Instagram Heidi wowed in pink

Heidi has also been showing off her beach-ready wardrobe staples over the festive season. The Ella Enchanted actress wowed in a sequin and tassel-adorned bikini top and matching mini skirt on vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz in St Barts on New Year's Eve.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom celebrated NYE in St Barts

She also looked stunning in a makeup-free moment when she stepped out wearing a white cross-over floaty playsuit and white strappy heels on a cobbled street. She added a purple Chanel tweed mini bag for a touch of glamour.

© Instagram Heidi wore white on vacation

Heidi was also seen enjoying a cocktail on a romantic date night in a dazzling soft pink sequinned strapless dress with a thigh split.

The star also celebrated in style when she caught up with former AGT co-star and Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara earlier in December. Heidi was seen channeling a classic girls' night out aesthetic when she chose a sparkly LBD and fluffy heels.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum ahead of a night out

Meanwhile, Sofia wore a style we have known to love her in before. She wore a bodycon maxi dress in a sumptuous chocolate brown shade with a pair of platformed black heels and a matching black pillowed clutch.

DISCOVER: Heidi Klum shows off her endless legs in tiny mini dress on luxurious vacation

Gold jewellery was added by both of the stars to complete their looks.