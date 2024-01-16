Selena Gomez follows in BFF Taylor Swift's footsteps in sheer Emmys dress

Selena Gomez looked glowing and gorgeous on the Emmys red carpet, opting to wear a striking gown her best friend Taylor Swift would approve of.

Selena, 31, pulled out all the stops for the glamorous night, which saw her walk the red carpet with her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin, with the 'Single Soon' hitmaker wearing a semi-sheer gown by Oscar De La Renta – one of Taylor's favorite designers.

© Getty Selena Gomez having a fabulous time at the Emmys

Miss Swift wore one of the brand's dresses most recently for the premiere of her Eras Tour movie, and likely inspired Selena's decision to wear a gown from the label.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift wore Oscar De La Renta

Selena went for a vampy look for the Emmys, pairing the strapless dress with sheer panels with towering strappy stilettos and ultra-dark lipstick.

LOOK: The best dressed stars at the Emmys 2024

The Rare Beauty founder wore her trademark dark hair slicked back with tendrils framing her face, allowing her statement necklace to take centre stage. The actress added huge diamond earrings and looked thrilled with her style, smiling widely for photos.

© Getty Selena Gomez rocked dark lipstick for the Emmys

Fans lapped up her look, heaping praise on the star, writing: "Selena gomez is so insanely beautiful like wow," and: "Selena Gomez is killing it at the Emmys"

Selena certainly has a lot to smile about. Not only is Only Murders in the Building nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Selena is thriving in her personal life.

The actress has been dating musician Benny Blanco for several months and says she is happier than ever, calling him the best thing that has ever happened to her.

© Getty Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat

Benny was even spotted backstage at the Emmys with his girlfriend, wearing a silky suit. Though her love joined her on this occasion, Selena has been having a blast with her friends at recent events, including a chat with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globes which went viral, with people wondering what the trio were chatting about. Selena shot down rumors that they were gossiping about Kylie Jenner, but fingers crossed we get some equally iconic moments from the former Disney star tonight!