Victoria Beckham marks a style departure with ultra-long hair and fitted flares

Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to share her latest outing with daughter Harper in tow and she looked so classically stylish.

The fashion designer, 49, stepped out in one of her own designs, teasing its imminent launch. Victoria wore a white fitted blazer which she scrunched at the elbow for a tomboy feel. She added a white slouchy tee with a V-neck for a casual touch.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hosts an event with Vogue in a killer suit

The star of the show was Victoria's pants. She wore a pair of fitted flares in a crisp white shade which cinched at the waist thanks to a black leather belt. Beneath the floor-brushing flares, fans spotted Victoria's black stilettos.

The businesswoman was spotted alongside daughter Harper, 12. Harper wore a black floor-length dress in a jersey material that had skinny straps and a chic square neckline. She dressed the look down with a pair of chunky white trainers. Her slick ponytail was a lovely finishing touch.

Victoria's hair was worn in a long loose wave style – a far cry from the iconic bob of the 90s that became associated with her Posh Spice persona. In her chart-topping days, Victoria wore her hair in a dark short style which graduated in length from the back to the front.

The event was hosted by Vogue and featured an interview segment with Victoria and the magazine's Lilah Ramzi that was documented on the former Spice Girl's Instagram. Victoria was seen posing with her pals in front of a glamorous gold bar including footballer Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Elena Galera, as well as Isabela Grutman, hairdresser Ken Paves and Natasa Gorham.

Victoria wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @voguemagazine, @thewebster and my friends for an amazing lunch and talk today! So thrilled for my fashion, #VBFragrance and #VBEyewear to be here in Miami. Loved meeting all of the #Vogue100 ladies and thank you @lhd for hosting us and @lilahramzi for our wonderful talk. Kisses from Miami xx".

Speaking to her 32.2 million followers in the caption of the sweet post with her daughter Harper, Victoria wrote: "Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx".

Victoria's fans reveled in the look that she debuted alongside her friends. One loyal follower said: "Beautiful ladies supporting each other," whilst another said: "Victoria looks gorgeous!" with a red heart emoji.

Fans also loved seeing young Harper alongside her mother and looking uncannily alike. "Mini Beckham, stunning both of u," one fan wrote, whilst another said: "Your little girl is growing up. A beauty too. Enjoy every moment!!." A third commented on Victoria's new aesthetic saying: "You have amazing taste, style, image... I never tire of admiring you!," with clapping hand emojis.

Victoria's flares are a style that daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz has picked up. Brooklyn Beckham's wife was seen with her husband rocking a Posh Spice aesthetic in the form of a pair of low-rise black wide-leg trousers with a white waistband and a boned black crop top. The model wore her hair in long loose waves and popped a 90s mini bag onto her shoulder.

Victoria wore a similar all-white look when she stepped out for the Netflix Beckham UK premiere in October. The mother-of-four wore a white double-breasted blazer with a pair of cropped straight-leg trousers which revealed a pair of clear heels with a black pointed toe. She wore her new long locks in a sleek low ponytail.