Gisele Bündchen, 43, shows off her incredible abs in bra and jeans

Gisele Bündchen has once again affirmed her reign as a bastion of beauty and elegance. Gracing Frame's Spring 2024 denim campaign, the illustrious Brazilian supermodel, at 43, has effortlessly showcased why she remains a paragon in the world of high fashion.

Gisele's striking campaign, revealed amidst the glitz of New York Fashion Week, finds her baring her sculpted abs with a poise that only a veteran supermodel possesses.

She is attired in a simple yet bold white bralette paired flawlessly with Frame's signature denim, a sartorial nod to the brand's chic and unfussy aesthetic.

This campaign, captured by the deft lens of Frame's co-founder and creative director, Erik Torstensson, unfolds in the very city that has become Gisele's sanctuary since her split from ex-husband Tom Brady.

Each image exudes a relaxed yet polished vibe, whether Gisele is lounging casually in a cozy sweatshirt or commanding attention in a cropped jacket elegantly draped over a leotard.

One particular snapshot, shared with her 22.3 million Instagram admirers, sees Gisele in nothing but her undergarments and a pair of lightly distressed jeans—the Le Jane in Mariner, retailing at $288.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Gisele made her first solo appearance at the Met Gala in 15 years

This candid frame from the campaign has enamored fans, with one comment perfectly encapsulating the public sentiment: "Loving seeing you around. The advertising in London just makes the city look great."

In the heartfelt words of Erik, "The FRAME woman is a multi-hyphenate herself, she doesn’t want to think too hard about her look whether she is on or off-duty.

© Getty Gisele rocked the pantless trend during New York Fashion Week

“She is effortless, elegant, and wears her clothes with an enviable air of insouciance. This campaign is a celebration of that attitude and lifestyle."

Indeed, Gisele's essence as the FRAME woman transcends beyond the campaign, as evidenced by the brand's esteemed clientele including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez.

The collection, a testament to chic ease, will be accessible to style aficionados across renowned outlets such as Net-a-porter and Harrods.

The return of Gisele to the limelight marks a resurgence of her storied career. She, who gracefully stepped back to devote herself to family life, is now reveling in the creative collaboration with long-time industry partners and friends like Erik.

As she divulged to Elle, "It fuels me... I feel inspired to go and create more beautiful things in the world in different ways, too."

Her narrative extends beyond fashion; Gisele's personal journey of self-discovery and fulfillment has unfolded publicly.

She has candidly shared the treasured moments of motherhood and her aspirations, telling Vanity Fair, "Do you know how grateful I am that I got that time for myself? I breastfed my kids until they were almost two years old."

Today, nestled in her luxurious South Florida residence, Gisele cherishes her independence and explores new romantic vistas, rumored to be in the company of Joaquim Valente.

