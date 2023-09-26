Loose Women star Christine Lampard made a strong case for bridal white on Monday as she debuted a gorgeous maxi shirt dress.

In a transformation clip shared to Instagram, the brunette beauty could be seen rocking a pair of skin tight jeans and a chic nude shirt before swiftly flaunting her gorgeous white dress.

© Instagram Christine looked fabulous in her white dress

She looked effortlessly stylish in her sleek garment which featured a waist-cinching belt, small black buttons running down the front, a crisp collar and buttoned cuffs complete with black trimming.

Oozing glamour, the mother-of-two elevated her smart dress with a pair of coordinating black heels and a pair of glittering earrings. She wore her raven tresses in undulating waves and looked as radiant as ever with a bold lip, defined brows, and plenty of highlighter.

© Shutterstock The presenter boasts an enviable wardrobe

Alongside the video, Christine's Loose Women team sweetly penned: "Christine always brings the glamour," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the presenter's ardent fans were quick to flood the comments section with endless praise. "The Irish always bring the Glamour," remarked one, while another noted: "Love the dress." A third commented: "Beautiful Christine [red heart]," and a fourth gushed: "Very classy lady."

In the past, the 44-year-old has been incredibly open and transparent about her take on body image and fad diets. Speaking to Fabulous magazine in 2019, Christine opened up about her one stone weight gain after welcoming her youngest Patricia whom she shares with husband Frank Lampard.

© Getty Frank and Christine share two children together

"I'm wider all round here" Christine told the interviewer of her waist and hips. She also admitted that she had gained weight on her feet, taking her up a shoe size. "I could do more to try to trim myself back in, but I don't care. I'm enjoying her and I enjoy a glass of rosé. I mean come on, it's the summer! I can't say no to any of it."

And when asked whether it's possible for women these days to 'have it all,' the Loose Women presenter stressed the importance of family, explaining: "For me, it's doing what I’m doing at the minute, having a nice home life and a happy, healthy child. That's my goal."

Aside from daughter Patricia, Christine and her husband Frank are also doting parents to Freddie whom they welcomed in March 2021.

Frank, meanwhile, is also a devoted dad to daughters Isla, 15, and Luna, 17, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare photo of stepdaughter Luna

Christine relishes spending time with her blended family, and frequently gushes about her close bond with Luna and Isla. In conversation with Fabulous magazine, the star said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

© Getty Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."