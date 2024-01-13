Lauren Sanchez displays incredible physique in see-through dress for Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday

Lauren Sanchez pulled out all the stops to ensure she looked incredible for her fiancé, Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday celebrations in Milan on Friday.

The 54-year-old donned a black, see-through, Dolce & Gabbana lace dress from the designers' Spring/Summer 2023 collaboration with Kim Kardashian, which featured the DG Millennials logo woven into the fabric.

Lauren looked phenomenal in the sultry midi dress that also boasted a high neck and slinky silhouette that showcased her incredible physique.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff celebrated his birthday in Milan

To protect her modesty, she wore a black, push-up bra and matching thong underneath the sheer design, accessorizing with a silver necklace and matching hooped earrings.

She also debuted a new hairstyle, rocking shaggy curtain bangs courtesy of hairstylist, Pete Burkill, and her flawless makeup – which consisted of a soft smokey eye, nude lips, and a bronzed complexion – was done by makeup artist Buster Knight.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez looked incredible in her see-through D&G dress

Sharing the stunning photo on Instagram, Lauren simply captioned the pic: "Happy birthday baby," followed by a black heart emoji, to which Jeff replied: "Happy to be going around the sun with you."

That wasn't her only message to her beau. Shortly before showing off her evening outfit, Lauren posted an adorable throwback photo of Jeff as a child, alongside a black-and-white image of the couple together.

© Instagram Lauren shared this adorable snap of Jeff Bezos as a child

She added a heartfelt message, which read: "Look who's turning 60! Happy birthday, baby! Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness.

"May this year be filled with everything you love, from peaceful mornings to joyous celebrations. I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love."

This year's birthday marks Jeff's first since he got engaged to Lauren. The Amazon founder popped the question in May with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth $2.5 million, while they were aboard his luxurious $500 million superyacht.

© Robert Smith Lauren and Jeff got engaged in 2023

The couple took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

At the time, Lauren was also amid a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff got engaged on his luxury yacht

Lauren and Jeff have both gushed about their relationship over the past few years. In 2022, Lauren told CNN of their romance: "We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other."

Jeff added: "It's easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it's fun to work together."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez now live in Florida

The billionaire's birthday isn't the only cause for celebration this month. On January 19, Lauren will receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards.

The former journalist earned her helicopter pilot's license in 2016 and subsequently created Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company.

© Gotham Lauren is being honored at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards

Sharing her joy over her latest accolade when the news was announced last month, Lauren penned on Instagram: "I just can't believe it!!! What a huge honor it is to be recognized by the Living Legends of Aviation.

"Flying is my passion and this is truly such an honor. (You also have have no idea how happy you made my dad who has been a pilot since I was a little girl)."

