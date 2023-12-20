Lauren Sanchez, 54, barely contains herself in plunging red dress – see photos that will turn your head

Lauren Sanchez kicked off her birthday celebrations early with a fun-filled party alongside some of her closest friends on board her fiancé Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht, Koru, in St. Barts on Monday.

The birthday girl – who turned 54 on December 20 – looked sensational in a plunging red dress that showcased her phenomenal physique as she posed for a group photo alongside her pals, who were all dressed in figure-flaunting red outfits.

Lauren took center stage in her daring dress, which boasted a nipped-in waist, thin straps, a cut-out across her toned stomach, a floor-sweeping length, and an extremely low-cut design that highlighted her chest.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez barely contained herself in her plunging red birthday dress

Her raven locks were worn down in curls with a side-parting and her makeup was as perfect as usual with Lauren sporting soft smokey eyes, sculpted cheeks, and a matte nude lip.

The former journalist shared several photos from the gathering, including one of her posing with her younger sister, Elena Sanchez Blair, 41, and her ex-partner Tony Gonzalez's wife, October Gonzalez.

Captioning the photos, Lauren penned on Instagram: "The day before my birthday I'm overwhelmed with love and gratitude to be celebrating with these incredible women who are such a big part of my life. (Some are not here)."

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez with her sister (L) and her exes wife

She added: "These women are not just friends, I consider them family, I trust them and love them deeply. Let's not forget I also just have so much fun with them!"

Lauren has yet to reveal what she got up to on her actual birthday on Tuesday, but her fiancé no doubt had something special planned. Last year, the Amazon founder surprised Lauren with an intimate party, which she later thanked him for on Instagram.

© Instagram All of Lauren's friends wore red dresses to celebrate her 54th birthday

"My love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying," she wrote at the time. "And, of course, my children each had their own special way of saying happy birthday which filled my heart."

This year's birthday marks Lauren's first since she got engaged to Jeff. The 59-year-old popped the question in May after the couple took their relationship public in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez appeared to have a great time during her pre-birthday celebrations

At the time, Lauren was also amid a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Lauren and Jeff have both gushed about their relationship over the past few years. In 2022, Lauren told CNN of their romance: "We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other."

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos went public with their romance in 2019

Jeff added: "It's easy. We bring each other energy, we respect each other. So, it's fun to work together."

Following her birthday celebrations in St. Barts, Lauren and Jeff will return to their $147 million home in Miami after he announced in November, that they were relocating to Florida from Seattle to be closer to his parents.

© Paul Morigi Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have relocated to Miami, Florida

"Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said at the time, adding: "I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

