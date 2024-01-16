Lauren Sanchez showcases incredible physique in plunging sheer lace dress, what's her secret?

Lauren Sanchez, the former news anchor and fiancée of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, made a stunning appearance in Milan, turning heads in a sheer lace dress during the ongoing Fashion Week festivities.

The couple, immersed in the vibrant Milanese atmosphere, was seen hand-in-hand, reveling in the afterglow of Jeff's 60th birthday celebrations.

At 54, Lauren exuded elegance and sophistication in her ensemble, a testament to her impeccable fashion sense.

She chose a see-through floor-length dress adorned with intricate lace details, perfectly accentuating her hourglass figure.

© Robino Salvatore Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez are seen during the Milan Fashion Week

The dress's plunging neckline added an extra touch of glamour and showcased her incredible physique, while a chic black jacket draped over her shoulders complemented the outfit's allure.

The former journalist’s open-toed heels not only enhanced her height but also added a sophisticated finish to her overall look.

© Jacopo Raule Lauren's incredible physique was on full display

Lauren's radiant appearance is a reflection of her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which she often showcases on social media.

She regularly shares her favorite recipes, emphasizing the possibility of creating both delicious and sustainable meals at home.

© Jacopo Raule Lauren is a fan of pilates and healthy eating

More than just dietary choices, Lauren's fitness regimen plays a significant role in her well-being. Last year, she gave her followers a sneak peek into her intense workout routine with her personal trainer Wesley Okerson.

In a video shared from her home gym, Lauren demonstrated a series of strength exercises, showcasing her dedication to physical fitness. “I only had 20 minutes to work out before taking kids to school. @wesokerson said it was enough time. He was right,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with Self, Lauren shared insights into her morning routine, which includes preparing breakfast for her kids, consisting of egg whites and sliced avocado, followed by her personal grooming regimen.

She also expressed her fondness for Pilates, crediting it for transforming her body more significantly than her marathon-running days.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez also works out with a personal trainer

"Pilates changed my body. I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now," she remarked.

Lauren attributes her toned physique to Pilates sessions with Saul Choza, whose expertise has notably lifted and shaped her physique, demonstrating the transformative power of dedicated fitness training.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.