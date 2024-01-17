Isla Fisher's most jaw-dropping swimwear photos: from tiny bikinis to plunging swimsuits

Isla Fisher is known for her comedic timing and her incredible red carpet style – but she's also not shy about sharing a swimsuit photo or two.

The 47-year-old Australian actress can pull off any attire, whether she's rocking designer dresses, off-duty jeans and a T-shirt, or a striking swimsuit while soaking up the sun on an idyllic vacation.

While we're used to seeing her in her finest attire during awards season or at movie premieres, she will, on occasion, give her followers a glimpse inside her private life, which includes photos of her showcasing her incredible physique in swimwear.

Check out Isla Fisher's best swimwear photos below…

Plunging swimsuit © Instagram In February 2022, Isla sparked a huge reaction with an unexpected swimsuit selfie which saw her inundated with fire emojis! The Wolf Like Me actress teased her social media followers with a snapshot of her wearing a chic, orange one-piece with a plunging neckline and gold detailing. Isla accessorized her look with a black cover-up which she wore open and simple hoop earrings. She smirked for the camera and captioned the post: "Orange you glad to see me," and fans said they most definitely were, with one responding: "Yes! I'm very glad. You look happy and amazing,"

Polka dot one-piece © Instagram Isla is certainly a fan of a plunging swimsuit. In October 2021, she shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself sprawled out on a sandy beach wearing a low-cut polka dot one-piece that highlighted her toned figure and endless legs. Her fans were quick to react to the stunning images, with one responding: "Stunning!" A second said: "Why so beautiful?" A third added: "Looking good hot stuff."

Cut-out gingham © Instagram Changing up the neckline in January 2023, the actress opted for a gingham-print one-piece with cut-outs across the chest that showed off her petite physique. Once again, Isla was enjoying some time relaxing on a beach and added a crochet-style skirt as she laid back and soaked up the sun. Her fans rushed to comment, with many calling her, "very beautiful," and a "beach goddess," while others added fire emojis.

Itsy-bitsy bikini © Instagram When Isla wanted to promote her series, Wolf Like Me, in November 2023, she knew the best way to get her followers' attention – sharing a photo of herself rocking a tiny white bikini. She looked gorgeous in a throwback photo of herself modeling a plunging bikini top. The photo was taken from a high angle and showed off Isla's décolletage as she gazed into the camera while her fiery red hair cascaded down her chest. Captioning the intimate snapshot, the Australian actress cheekily penned: "Got your attention! Now watch Wolf Like Me @stanaustralia @peacock @amazonprime."

Green with envy © Instagram To celebrate the festive season in December 2023, Isla posed for a photo with none other than Father Christmas – but it was her green swimsuit that stole the focus. Returning to her favored plunging neckline, the former Home and Away star wrapped her arms around Santa's waist while displaying her long legs. With the sun shining down on her, Isla looked radiant as she beamed for the camera, accessorizing her bathing suit with a pair of black sunglasses and a green and white baseball cap to protect her auburn hair.

