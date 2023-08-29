Michelle Keegan amazes in cowboy boots and leg-lengthening playsuit at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright showed off their dream home with an incredible housewarming party

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's dream home has been the topic of conversation this weekend as the couple unveiled the £3.5m mansion to their friends and family – and our eyes were on Michelle's incredible outfit.

The pair opted for a festival theme for their extravagant 'Marchella' party – and Michelle nailed it with her chic look that consisted of a short playsuit that tied in at the waist, adorned with sparkling embellishments and teamed with a floor-length crochet sleeveless cardigan.

© Instagram Michelle looked amazing in the chic festival outfit

The Brassic actress completed the boho-style ensemble with a pair of cream leather cowboy boots, accessorising with a pair of tinted oversized sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace, and a selection of gold bangle bracelets.

Michelle took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the extravagant house party, which included photos of her posing in front of the outdoor swimming pool, and a snap of her arm in arm with her husband Mark.

The 36-year-old captioned the post: "Marchella 2023. Thank you to everyone who made last night so special. A night we'll never forget."

Mark and Michelle purchased the Essex home back in 2019 for £1.3m, and the couple has been working on their dream home for the following years – demolishing, rebuilding and designing the modern mega-mansion.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark looked loved up during the party

The 'Marchella' party was a celebration of the house finally being complete, and the event saw the former TOWIE star and former Coronation Street actress' closest family and friends come together to mark the occasion – along with special performances from comedian Russel Kane and Scouting for Girls.

Fellow former TOWIE cast member and close friend of Mark and Michelle James 'Arg' Argent also performed at the party, sharing a post on Instagram following the celebrations.

© Instagram Arg posed with good friend Michelle Keegan at her amazing Essex home

He wrote: "Congratulations to my lovely friends Mark & Michelle for finally completing your dream home. I am so proud of you & I love ya both to pieces. I had so much fun performing with my @theargband at the House Warming party today."