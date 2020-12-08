Emma and Matt Willis are couple goals in matching Christmas jumpers The couple are supporting an important cause

We love Emma and Matt Willis. Not only are they one of the funniest celebrity couples, but they are also very fashionable.

The duo, who have been married for 12 years, showed off their winning style in matching Christmas jumpers, just when we thought we couldn't love them any more.

"Twinning with the old man... I'll be wearing this for the foreseeable!! @realscottmills you clever little sausage," wrote Emma, 44, alongside a picture of her and Matt wearing a pride Christmas jumper.

The special item, which is on sale for £22.99 and designed by Scott Mills, supports pride in London's unity fund.

Matt, 37, also shared the same picture on his Stories, telling his fans that he "loved" it, before revealing Emma had driven him to work. "The wife dropped me off at work today…!" he wrote alongside the snap.

The couple in their matching jumpers

Emma and Matt are parents to three kids, Ace, who recently celebrated his ninth birthday, Isabelle, 11, and Trixie, four.

The couple's son recently made headlines after Emma shared a photo of him standing next to his dad and wearing a pink cropped top, with his long blond hair falling to his shoulders.

"My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)," the 44-year-old captioned the snap.

The presenter pictured with her three children

Fans inundated her post with positive messages and speaking later on Good Morning Britain, Emma said of the public's response to the image: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality.

"He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy who doesn't really… he's like, 'Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn't that OK?'"

She added: "He's kind of always been that way. We, I think, are trying to raise him as a very open-minded and inclusive individual."