Christie Brinkley and her lookalike daughters are glowing in bikini-clad beach photos you can’t miss

Christie Brinkley has some seriously strong – and beautiful – genes, and her daughters are showing they got theirs from their mama in a new social media post.

The blonde bombshell has two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook. She also shares son Jack Paris, 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, though Peter adopted him early on.

In honor of National Daughter's Day, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress couldn't help but give a sweet nod to her girls, and showed off just how alike they all are!

Christie took to Instagram and left her fans in awe over a stunning set of beach photos with her daughters, where they are showcasing both their sunkissed tans and lookalike looks.

The stunning snaps are from the three women's Sports Illustrated photoshoot from back in 2018, and sees the three sporting elaborate black bikinis, laughing and embracing each other as they pose with a stunning, clearwater beach behind them.

"On This Happy #nationaldaughtersday I'm grateful for my daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook," Christie wrote in her caption.

"One's a Betty and one's a Veronica," she then aptly wrote of Sailor's blonde hair and Alexa's jet black, before noting: "But they get along like salt and pepper and they definitely spice up my life with their many passions, and talents!"

She endearingly continued: "One loves the Sun and one loves the Moon and they make me feel like the luckiest mom in the Galaxy!" before adding: "Photos from our unforgettable bonding shoot with @si_swimsuit, wonderful memories."

© Getty Christie is a doting mom of three

The mom-of-three's fans were swift in taking to the comments section under the post to gush about the stunning photos, with one writing: "You are truly blessed!!! Beauties," as others followed suit with: "Beautiful group of ladies," and: "You've got the best of both worlds Christie with your gorgeous talented daughters!!" as well as: "Y'all are uniquely gorgeous and undeniably special souls," plus another one of her followers added: "You and your girls are truly fabulous."

