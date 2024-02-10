Dawn French looks almost unrecognisable with dramatic updo and daring Vivienne Westwood bow dress

Dawn French looked almost unrecognisable on Saturday when she was pictured sporting a sky-high up-do and extravagant Vivienne Westwood bow dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Vicar of Dibley star, 66, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories alongside the late fashion designer in She Magazine back in 1994. The vibrant orange dress was shaped like a bow and elegantly framed the comedian's decolletage.

Dawn posed next to the fashion designer for a cover shoot of She Magazine in 1994

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Vivienne made this dress for me. Halcyon days…" As for her dramatic hairstyle, Dawn's brunette tresses were piled high on top of her head with soft tendrils flowing freely and framing her flawless makeup.

Dawn's '90s visage was comprised of deep red lipstick, and shimmery taupe eyeshadow black eyeliner, and heavily penciled eyebrows.

The throwback moment couldn't be further from one of Dawn's more recent photo sessions, this time for the Sunday Times Magazine.

Last week, photographer, Sane Seven shared a snap from the shoot that never made it into the final edit. The photo saw Dawn donning an ensemble created out of red tape adorned with the words "huge [expletive]" in black pen.

The comedian smouldered for the camera in the artistic photo, but unlike her towering 90's updo, her silver tresses were tousled and appeared longer than usual, as well as being volumised at the root.

"Before you accuse me of abusing the national treasure, Dawn French is a self-proclaimed 'Huge [expletive]' (her amazing tour!!!)," penned the photographer.

Adding: "We absolutely had to incorporate it into the @sundaytimesmagazine cover shoot story as a reference to Balenciaga shoot with Lizzo. It didn't make the cut but I absolutely LOVE this portrait."

As well as the striking ensemble and fabulous hair, Dawn's makeup didn't disappoint, and this time was made up of smokey grey eyeshadow, fluttery false eyelashes, black eyeliner; and a slick of fabulous pink lipstick - just stunning!