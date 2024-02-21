Kelly Clarkson wows in figure-flattering outfit as she celebrates big career news

Kelly Clarkson recently dazzled viewers in a stunning ensemble on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, just as she celebrated an exciting milestone in her career.

The multi-talented host had the pleasure of welcoming Jennifer Lopez onto her program, a moment that left Kelly visibly moved.

Kelly, donning a chic and flattering outfit, eagerly introduced Jennifer, taking a moment to highlight the singer's extensive list of accomplishments.

"I'm so stoked!" Kelly exclaimed with genuine excitement. "She embodies so many roles: singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, producer, host, judge, and icon. She's honored with a star on the Walk of Fame and was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in the world. I could go on forever about her accolades, but let’s bring her out. She’s simply amazing!"

Kelly also shared a heartfelt memory from 2002, after her American Idol victory, when not everyone in the industry was welcoming to talent show winners.

"I'm not sure if she remembers, but Jennifer was incredibly kind to me back then," Kelly reflected.

© Getty Images Kelly and Remy at the Grammys

"At a time when not everyone was nice, her kindness and warm words meant the world to me. It really shows her character, so a huge thank you to her for being so gracious."

The moment Jennifer stepped onto the set, she and Kelly shared a warm embrace, signaling a reunion filled with mutual admiration. The studio audience cheered as the two superstars prepared to dive into their conversation.

© NBC Kelly looked gorgeous in her waist-cinching leather dress

During the interview, Kelly couldn't help but express her admiration for Jennifer's latest project, This Is Me... Now, an album released concurrently with Jennifer's new movie, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

From an artist's perspective, it's an incredible feat," Kelly remarked, clearly impressed by Jennifer's artistic endeavor.

© Getty Images Kelly's career achievements go from strength to strength

Jennifer, in turn, complimented Kelly, acknowledging her as one of her "favorite voices ever."

Overwhelmed by the compliment, Kelly responded, "You're very nice. That's so true," to which Jennifer sincerely added, "Absolutely. You're among my top five favorite singers of all time."

Kelly's astonishment at the praise was palpable. "What, OK!" she exclaimed, visibly surprised and delighted by Jennifer's words.

Jennifer Lopez looked incredibly stylish as she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Jennifer also opened up about her recent album during an appearance on TODAY, revealing the inspiration behind it.

"Reconnecting with Ben [Affleck] nearly two decades after our initial engagement has been profoundly inspiring," she shared. "The emotions between us fueled this music."

She continued, "Ben's unwavering support is everything to me. He understands my creative spirit and my need to express myself through my art."

