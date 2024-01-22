From Kelly Clarkson to Zendaya, celebrities rocking the chicest bangs

While their popularity has been divisive for decades, if not centuries, bangs are often one of the easiest styles for celebrities to rock, easily able to translate from the red carpet to a chill evening at home.
As the fashion industry awakens once again to kick off its yearly cycle of styles with Paris Fashion Week, one celebrity is taking over the internet with her viral hairdo, that being Zendaya.
Inspired by the actress' new blunt cut, here are some of the best celebrities rocking bangs, from Kelly Clarkson to Kaley Cuoco…
Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.