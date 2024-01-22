Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Kelly Clarkson to Zendaya, celebrities rocking the chicest bangs
Check out photos of some of the best Hollywood bangs

Zendaya and Penelope Cruz
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
While their popularity has been divisive for decades, if not centuries, bangs are often one of the easiest styles for celebrities to rock, easily able to translate from the red carpet to a chill evening at home.

As the fashion industry awakens once again to kick off its yearly cycle of styles with Paris Fashion Week, one celebrity is taking over the internet with her viral hairdo, that being Zendaya.

Inspired by the actress' new blunt cut, here are some of the best celebrities rocking bangs, from Kelly Clarkson to Kaley Cuoco

VIDEO: Katy Perry unveils bold hair transformation

Zendaya

Zendaya is seen during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

With her appearance at the Schiaparelli haute couture show, the Euphoria star quickly went viral for her take on the blunt micro-bangs, and has us wondering...can bangs be couture?

Kelly Clarkson

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I054 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson© Getty Images

Since her move to New York City, the Kelly Clarkson Show host has undergone a style renaissance of sorts, not only showing off a whole new wardrobe of fits, but also a whole new wispy hairdo.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Since becoming a mom to her adorable daughter Matilda, the Role Play star has embraced a new look that not only is a departure from her "blondes have more fun" days, but also the signature look for this second phase of her career.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends the red carpet at the Goya Awards 2023 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on February 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain.© Getty Images

The always stunning Penelope Cruz has frequently rocked the cut on the red carpet, sporting this look at the 2023 Goya Awards while most recently showing off her brunette bangs at promotional events for Ferrari.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends as Macy's and Dolce & Gabbana celebrate Devotion Eau De Parfum with Katy Perry at Macy's Herald Square on November 10, 2023 in New York City.© Getty Images

Not one to shy away from out of the box styles, Katy Perry has been embracing a more side-swept take on the signature style, seen here at the launch of Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion back in November.

