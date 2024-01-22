From Kelly Clarkson to Zendaya, celebrities rocking the chicest bangs

While their popularity has been divisive for decades, if not centuries, bangs are often one of the easiest styles for celebrities to rock, easily able to translate from the red carpet to a chill evening at home.

As the fashion industry awakens once again to kick off its yearly cycle of styles with Paris Fashion Week, one celebrity is taking over the internet with her viral hairdo, that being Zendaya.

Inspired by the actress' new blunt cut, here are some of the best celebrities rocking bangs, from Kelly Clarkson to Kaley Cuoco…

VIDEO: Katy Perry unveils bold hair transformation

Zendaya © Getty Images With her appearance at the Schiaparelli haute couture show, the Euphoria star quickly went viral for her take on the blunt micro-bangs, and has us wondering...can bangs be couture? MORE ZENDAYA: 16 of the biggest fashion moments in 2023: from Margot’s Barbie era to Harry Styles's Crystal jumpsuit

Kelly Clarkson © Getty Images Since her move to New York City, the Kelly Clarkson Show host has undergone a style renaissance of sorts, not only showing off a whole new wardrobe of fits, but also a whole new wispy hairdo. SEE: Kelly Clarkson gets fans talking with new look featuring leg-baring leather skirt

Kaley Cuoco © Getty Images Since becoming a mom to her adorable daughter Matilda, the Role Play star has embraced a new look that not only is a departure from her "blondes have more fun" days, but also the signature look for this second phase of her career. READ: Kaley Cuoco defends parenting style as she talks home life with baby Matilda

Penelope Cruz © Getty Images The always stunning Penelope Cruz has frequently rocked the cut on the red carpet, sporting this look at the 2023 Goya Awards while most recently showing off her brunette bangs at promotional events for Ferrari. LATEST: Penelope Cruz shares rare glimpse into parenting children Luna, 10 and Leo, 12, with husband Javier Bardem

