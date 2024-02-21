Kourtney Kardashian dotes over baby son Rocky as she poses in mini dress

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mom, and is balancing looking after teenagers and newborns all at the same time!

The Poosh founder is doing it all with a big smile on her face, as her latest photo reel shows.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a series of new photos from her trip to Australia, including one of her doting over baby Rocky in his pram.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Travis Barker gives glimpse into family life with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney looked stylish dressed in a T-shirt mini dress teamed with a pair of pointed black heels and an on-trend headband.

Rocky Thirteen is currently on his first trip abroad, having joined his doting mom and dad, Travis Barker, in Australia, for Blink 182's latest leg of their tour Down Under.

Kourtney Kardashian with baby son Rocky

Kourtney's older children, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, have also come along, although it appears that her oldest son, Mason, 14, has stayed behind in Los Angeles with dad, Scott Disick.

The trip to Australia is especially poignant for Travis, who is not only there with his baby son, but it marks his first time back there since his near-fatal plane accident.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed baby Rocky in November

The musician was in a plane crash in 2008 and has since spoken out about how his family, in particular wife Kourtney, have helped him conquer his fears.

In August 2021, he traveled to Cabo San Lucas on a plane with Kourtney, his first plane ride in 13 years.

The Poosh founder with her baby son

Chatting to the LA Times about how he was "healed" by the power of love, the star explained: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.

"It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly. The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable. It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this worth it?'

Kourtney Kardashian with children Penelope and Reign

"But I don't like anything having a hold on me, either — I don't like being afraid, and I don't like having things from my past control my future."

The pop-punk band's tour kicked off in Australia on February 8 in Perth, and has since been traveling across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before closing the tour on February 29 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

© Gotham Kourtney and Travis are couple goals

Baby Rocky completed Kourtney and Travis' family unit after arriving at the beginning of November.

The baby boy is doted on by his older siblings and parents, and while his family have opted to keep him out of the spotlight in his young life so far, he has featured in several candid photos posted online by Kourtney. Travis has also been posting several Rocky related posts on his own social media platforms.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.