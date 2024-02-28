Eva Mendes, 49, shares relatable video as she ‘struggles’ at Milan Fashion week

Eva Mendes recently returned to the high-octane world of Milan Fashion Week, marking her first appearance since embracing motherhood.

The 49-year-old star, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with partner Ryan Gosling, brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Dressed in a striking cheetah print ensemble complemented by dazzling accessories and a voluminous beehive updo veiled with elegance, Eva's fashion statement was nothing short of spectacular.

However, the glitz and glamour captured on the runway and red carpet only tell half the story.

Eva took to Instagram to peel back the curtain on the less glamorous, yet equally crucial aspects of navigating Fashion Week.

Sharing a candid video, she unveiled a simple, yet vital survival tip for enduring the whirlwind of events: always carry a snack.

The clip humorously portrays Eva juggling her chic persona with the practical need to refuel, showcasing her fumbling attempts to enjoy a banana while entangled in her glamorous getup.

Eva's playful post, captioned with a lighthearted acknowledgment of the post-show struggle — "The gloves come off! The real [sic]: so hot & hungry after the stunning @dolcegabbana show" — offers a relatable glimpse into the balancing act of fashion week's demands and the necessity of self-care.

In a series of social media posts, Eva shared her exhilaration over flying to Milan to immerse herself in the world of fashion, drawing inspiration from icons such as Sophia Loren and, humorously, Ken — a nod to Ryan Gosling's role in the Barbie universe.

"Time flies when you’re mommying," she reflected, highlighting how motherhood has reshaped her perspectives, including her stance on Valentine's Day.

Once a self-proclaimed "rebel" against the romantic holiday, motherhood has softened Eva's outlook.

She openly shared her transformation, embracing the softer, more sentimental side that parenthood has unveiled within her. "But now I like it. I’m a mom now and I’m all like soft and stuff,” she mused on Instagram.

"Yup, I’m a softie now that I’m a Mami of two little girls! Lotsa love out there today and always,” she expressed, celebrating the profound impact of her daughters on her life and outlook.

