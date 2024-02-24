Eva Mendes marks very special first since becoming a mom with Ryan Gosling – and she looks incredible!

Eva Mendes has been incredibly open about how being a mom has changed her life and her willingness to step away from the public eye and the screen to devote time to motherhood and her other ventures.

Right on the heels of announcing her very first children's book, the actress, 49, also marked another momentous first – her first fashion week since becoming a mom!

The star attended the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024-25 showcase at Milan Fashion Week and went full mob wife for her look for the night.

© Instagram Eva shared a glimpse of her appearance at Milan Fashion Week's Dolce & Gabbana show

Eva wore a lush and glamorous leopard-print faux fur coat with a black catsuit underneath, styled out with patent boots, a mini leopard-print bag, droplet diamond earrings, large sunglasses, and a veil.

Her hair was styled out in an old Hollywood-esque updo, half up and half down, while small jewelry accent pieces helped her shine on the carpet.

She shared photos of her look on Instagram, branding it: "La Dolce Evita," and shared more glamor shots soon after, alongside which she wrote: Mami's first fashion week in over 10 years!

"Yup, I haven't gone to a fashion event since I've been a Mama. Time flies when you're mommying. Thanks for getting me out of the house @dolcegabbana!"

Eva shares daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, who is in Los Angeles instead for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he is nominated for his supporting turn in Barbie.

Earlier in the week, the Hitch star announced that she was releasing her first ever children's book (in both English and Spanish), inspired by her daughters, titled Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, coming out September 17.

On her Instagram with the news, she penned: "My latest project is a true labor of love. Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book DESI, MAMI & THE NEVER ENDING WORRIES."

She continued: "In this book, Desi & Mami try to deal with those scary thoughts that can take over (especially at night) and dominate our mind. Whether it's the monster under their bed or the monster in their head, together they try to navigate another night of never ending worries."

In an interview with People about the announcement, the star added: "Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours.

"Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don't take over and dominate."

© Rex Images Eva and Ryan share daughters Esmeralda and Amada

She explained that the book is inspired by her own experiences with her family and provides a peek inside her own "mami life." Eva says: "Inspired by our own nightly events with my daughters, Desi and Mami learn from each other on facing our monsters – whether under our bed or in our head."

