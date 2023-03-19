Eva Mendes delights fans in a halter neck thigh-baring white dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We might not see Eva Mendes on many red carpets these days, but that doesn't stop her from serving up major fashion looks on her personal Instagram page.

The 49-year-old actress often takes to her Instagram feed with gorgeous photos, sharing with her 3.9 million followers where to shop the look.

In her latest post, the wife of Ryan Gosling wore a bridal-esque white Aje dress, and fans were overjoyed.

One fan commented: "You can just stand there and have someone take a picture and it look like the cover of Vogue! Effortlessly beautiful!"

She's not wrong.

Eva's latest Instagram post garnered thousands of likes

The thigh-baring Aje design is a fan favourite, described as a "an elegant occasion dress with asymmetrical pleating, a high leg split and a bubble hemmed skirt. Finished with pearl-pinned halter straps for subtle adornment."

Founded in 2008 by best friends Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest, the Australian fashion house is dedicated to raw beauty, tough femininity, and effortless cool. Eva is a big fan of championing female-run businesses.

This linen-blend dress features a halterneck decorated with a gold hardware accent, a dropped waist, drapery detailing, and molded ruching throughout with a ruffled hem.

Eva can be seen posing against a wall wearing the dress and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses. We can't be sure if it's a filter on the photo, but her hair appears to be a little more red than usual.

Celebrity friend America Ferrera commented on the look, telling her: "You’ve got it girl."

If you're looking to shop for the exact dress Eva's wearing, you're in luck! It's currently available to buy for $695 but be warned, it's running low in sizes.

White Aje 'Mika' dress, $695, Moda Operandi

The mum-of-two has kept a relatively low profile in Hollywood. In an earlier interview with People, she confessed that she wasn't into the idea of motherhood till she met Ryan.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," she said. "And it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."

