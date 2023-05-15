Eva Mendes reps partner Ryan Gosling with eye-catching fashion choice

Eva Mendes couldn't be prouder of her longtime partner Ryan Gosling's return to the spotlight with Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie.

Slated for a July 21 release, the movie has already become a viral sensation thanks to its neon-filled trailers, star-studded cast, and endless meme potential.

The actress, 49, is proving that she's definitely one of her partner's biggest supporters when it comes to the 42-year-old's upcoming turn as Ken.

A new set of photos she shared showed just that, posing for a series of snapshots wearing a classic white tee and jeans combo, although the shirt was covered with Ryan's poster for Barbie.

Featuring Ryan in all his Ken-glory, oiled abs, platinum blonde swoop and all, it was clear the mom-of-two was feeling it too, captioning her shots with: "Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too."

MORE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship timeline

Fans loved the take, with several responding with heart emojis and one writing: "Girl you can't just post a glorious shirt then not say where to buy it!"

Another joked: "Lol Eva saw all the people posting Ryan and went 'gotta remember that that's my man'," and a third added: "It can't be cuter!"

© Getty Images Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling film new scenes for "Barbie"

Although Ryan has quickly regained his status as a Hollywood heartthrob thanks to several of his ab-baring appearances in promotional posters and the trailer, many younger viewers have taken to social media to opine that the Crazy, Stupid, Love star may be too old for the role.

One tweeted: "Ryan Gosling looks freaky – and dare I say it – ugly with that platinum hair. He's also too old. I know the movie is supposed to be hokey or whatever but I think they're just afraid to use young hot ppl," while another also said: "Ryan gosling looks 100 years old in the Barbie movie trailer."

MORE: Eva Mendes goes au naturel with makeup-free selfie at her home with Ryan Gosling

However, he was quickly defended by fans, many of whom deemed it ageism as one tweeted: "When Ryan Gosling gives the best performance in BARBIE, I better see some apologies."

WATCH: The "Barbie" trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

A second also wrote: "The funniest thing about people complaining about how Ryan Gosling looks in Barbie is how really, really, ridiculously hot he looks."

Eva showed her support for the father of their daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, early on, when the first image of Ryan in the Gerwig-directorial dropped in June last year.

MORE: Eva Mendes makes romantic confession about marriage to Ryan Gosling

MORE: Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling in candid behind-the-scenes moments

Alongside the photograph, she adoringly wrote: "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken"

However, that support won't extend to the red carpet and press, as Eva stated that she would not be making any major appearances with her partner.

A fan commented on one of Eva's posts with: "Eva, I want to to be honest w you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you w Ryan. I know, I'm selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!"

The Hitch star responded to the comment at first by gushing: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you." However, the candid star revealed that a red carpet appearance together won't be in the cards anytime soon, adding: "But we don't do those things together."



Check out more photos showcasing Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's bond below:

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan and Eva co-starred in "The Place Beyond The Pines" in 2012

© Getty Images The couple are incredibly private, though

© Rex Images Eva and Ryan at the 'The Place Beyond The Pines' film premiere, their lone major public showing

© REX/Shutterstock The celebrity couple have since welcomed two children

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.