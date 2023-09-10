Eva Mendes dons red hot dress in cheeky photos from home with Ryan Gosling

The Hitch actress lives in California with the Barbie actor and their two daughters

Eva Mendes doesn't often show glimpses of her home life with Ryan Gosling and her two daughters, but she will if it means showing off her fashion!

The Hitch actress lives in a quiet town in California with her Barbie actor husband, who she has been with since 2011 after meeting on the set of their movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

The two have since welcomed two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven, though they have always kept them out of the public eye.

Still, despite Eva and Ryan's penchant for privacy, the mom-of-two is quite active on social media, and will often share candid glimpses from home or her latest outfits.

Over the weekend, she did so with a set of photos where she looks absolutely radiant donning a chic red polka dot dress from Realisation Par, while posing in what appears to be a vintage Mustang.

Eva of course took to the driver's seat, but had a bit of a misstep when she accidentally closed the front door and pinched the tail of her stunning dress.

"Oops," she cheekily wrote in her caption alongside a heart emoji, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments galore in return.

"Never a time when she doesn't look perfect," one fan aptly wrote, as others added: "Red is your color lady!" and: "Beautiful car and driver," as well as: "You look beautiful, I like your Mustang," plus another fan added: "You look great!"

© Instagram Eva has a solid collection of vintage cars

Since welcoming her daughters with Ryan, Eva largely retreated from public life and retired from acting, and little is known about her day to day life away from Los Angeles.

However, Ryan did give a rare glimpse while doing press for Barbie, in an interview with GQ earlier this year.

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Eva and Ryan co-starred in The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012

As he opened up about the family's low-key lifestyle, the father-of-two explained that he and Eva's domestic life features no hired nannies – Eva's mom being the go-to babysitter – and that they spend most of their time at home.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock The two have only ever made a handful of public appearances together

The quartet travels and stays together even when Ryan is working on a new project, which is why he deliberately does only one a year.

