Heidi Klum, 50, showcases her age-defying physique in a white bikini in new photoshoot

Heidi Klum, at the golden age of 50, recently graced the cover of Glamour Germany magazine, looking as radiant and youthful as ever.

Clad in a pristine white bikini, the supermodel not only flaunted her timeless beauty but also took the opportunity to open up about her views on aging, her illustrious career, and her personal life in the magazine's March edition.

The photoshoot, described as glamorous, featured Heidi with an ethereal touch, posing with majestic fur wings draped around her shoulders, adding a touch of the angelic to her appearance.

In her candid conversation with Glamour, Heidi touched upon the inevitable changes that come with aging, such as the decline in her eyesight.

She addressed this with a sense of humor and acceptance, stating: "The good thing is that my vision is getting worse and worse and I can no longer see everything so clearly (laughs). I just accept it - there's nothing you can do about it anyway. Should we rack our brains? It is what it is."

This lighthearted acceptance reflects Heidi's broader philosophy towards life and aging, emphasizing a focus on the present and an acceptance of the inevitable.

Reflecting on her impressive three-decade-long journey in the modeling industry, Heidi shared her outlook on her career and life choices, revealing a mindset free from regret. "No, I don't regret anything. I've been very lucky. Often you just have to meet the right people at the right time," she said, attributing a part of her success to fortune and serendipitous encounters.

The photoshoot for Glamour Germany also saw Heidi embodying elegance in a strappy satin slip dress, complemented by a minimal makeup look to accentuate her natural beauty.

© Instagram Heidi Klum showed off her hair transformation on Instagram - and looked amazing

She gave her fans a glimpse into the making of this iconic shoot through a montage shared on Instagram, showcasing the behind-the-scenes magic that went into creating the stunning visuals.

Heidi's personal life, particularly her role as a mother and her experiences with blended family dynamics, also came to the forefront during her interview.

Married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019, Heidi is a mother to four children: Lou, 14, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, with her ex-husband Seal, and Leni Olumi Klum, 19, whose father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

© Instagram The AGT star posed in a pinstripe balcony bra and matching high-waited pants

Her separation from Seal in 2012, after seven years of marriage, marked a significant turn in her life, leading her to navigate the complexities of co-parenting and blending family units.

Speaking on the challenges and adjustments of raising children within a blended family, Heidi shared her initial hopes for a lasting marriage and the reality she faced.

"Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever. When I said 'yes,' I meant yes forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case," she reflected during a previous conversation with Today.

Despite the hurdles, Heidi remained committed to the happiness and well-being of her children, striving to maintain a positive and loving environment for them, irrespective of the circumstances.

Heidi's approach to her blended family dynamics is rooted in a desire for harmony and happiness for all involved. "You try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible," she stated,

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.