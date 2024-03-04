Heidi Klum praises her four 'strong' children with Seal as she gives rare insight into personal life

Heidi Klum is a doting mother-of-four and is incredibly protective over her children.

The model shares Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal, and her firstborn is already making a name for herself as she follows in her mom's footsteps as a model.

In a rare interview with Glamour Germany, Heidi gave an incredible insight into her relationship with her kids and what they were like as people, telling the publication that all four of them had developed "thick skin".

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Heidi Klum parties with her children at Coachella

Discussing her daughter stepping into the spotlight and the pros and cons that come with it, the doting mom said: "People who don't like me might automatically not like her either. She must have thick skin, but my children do."

She also revealed that she has had a big part to play in helping Leni to navigate her modeling career.

Heidi Klum opened up about her four "strong" children

"We discuss everything, I check her offers. I help her choose outfits for events. Most of the time she goes with the outfit that I advised her not to wear (laughs). I made it clear to her from the start that as my daughter she would become a public target...

"Only because she is my daughter." Leni has always wanted to model, but it wasn't until she was 16 that her protective mom let her.

© Instagram Heidi loves nothing more than spending time with her kids

"Many kidswear brands wanted to photograph her very early on. She wanted to start at the age of 13, and I allowed it at the age of 16. At the age of 16, kids in the USA can drive, so it was okay for me that Leni modeled – if she wanted to," Heidi explained.

She also said: "I want Leni to have her own experiences - free from any contacts she might have thanks to me. I hope that she can experience and get to know everything that is popular now. She has her own style and that's good - I don't want her to be like me."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni

Heidi's younger three children are still too young to decide on whether or not stepping into the spotlight or choosing a career in the industry is something they want. They did, however, make a rare public appearance earlier this year, when they stepped out with dad Seal to attend The Book of Clarence' premiere in LA.

Their faces are rarely seen in photos as Heidi often shields their faces or posts photos from behind during the rare times she does post family snapshots on social media, meaning the red carpet event was a big deal for them all.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.