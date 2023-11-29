Cheryl oozes glamour in chunky cable knit jumper and must-see jewels

Girls Aloud is set to make a glittering comeback as Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts revive their girlband for a celebratory arena tour in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Joining Alison Hammond on This Morning on Wednesday, the girl group reunited to talk about their first onstage reunion in a decade.

WATCH: Girls Aloud announce comeback with incredible video

Cheryl, 40, looked angelic in a monochromatic cream ensemble as she and her bandmates adopted a fresh, neutral aesthetic.

© Instagram Cheryl looked undeniably chic in a cable knit jumper

The former X Factor judge paired an oversized chunky cable-knit jumper with cream trousers, adding to her festive white attire with large-than-life gold hoop earrings adorned with diamond floral motifs.

The mother-of-one, who shares son Bear with former One Direction star Liam Payne, swept her glossy brunette tresses into a high-ponytail and let face-framing bangs fall to her jawbone.

It's not the first time this week the noughties icons have put on a united front with their in-sync dressing. The 'Love Machine' singers were welcomed onto The One Show's sofa by Alex Jones and Roman Kemp on Monday.

Cheryl wore a long black pleated skirt with a waist-cinching belt with gold hardware with a slinky black long-sleeve bodysuit tucked in. The Geordie star added chic touches in the form of built-in sheer gloves and layered gold medallion jewellery.

© Instagram The girls put on a united front in monochromatic black on The One Show

The 'Fight For This Love' singer wore her hair in voluminous waves (she wasn't a L'Oreal ambassador for nothing), and opted for a glowy makeup with a dark smokey eye.

In a candid conversation, the stars gave an insight into how they'll juggle the tour alongside parenting duties, and what the return of Girls Aloud means for them after the tragic loss of Sarah Harding.

© Getty Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl at BBC Radio 2 to announce the comeback of Girls Aloud

"We're going to work really hard in making those moments so magical, to honour her and make the fans feel so included," Nicola said of touring without their late bandmate, Sarah.

The Girls Aloud singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and tragically passed away in 2021.

© Dave J Hogan The girl band lost their bandmate Sarah Harding in 2021

Her mum Marie broke the sad news on 5 September on Instagram, writing a statement in memory of her beloved daughter.