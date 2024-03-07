Zendaya and Chrissy Teigen lead the best dressed at The Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards illuminated 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Wednesday, showcasing the 2024 iteration of this prestigious annual celebration.

Co-chaired by luminaries such as Zendaya, Annie Lennox, and GCFA Founder Livia Firth, the event spotlighted the intersection of fashion and sustainability. Honorees were selected based on their embodiment of six cultural archetypes – The Visionary, The Messenger, The Rebel, The Healer, The Sage, and The Futurist, underlining the awards' commitment to recognizing diverse contributions to eco-conscious fashion.

Zendaya © Monica Schipper Zendaya, at 27, dazzled attendees with her impeccable fashion sense, donning a mesmerizing ombre fringe gown adorned with beading and an intricate snakeskin pattern. Known for her bold fashion choices, the actress complemented her stunning ensemble with her hair styled in natural curls and a selection of silver bangles that added a touch of glamour to her look.

Chrissy Teigen © Variety Chrissy Teigen, 38 and a renowned personality, captivated in a sleek semi-sheer black slip dress, elegantly paired with a diamond lariat necklace and a chic black clutch, embodying the essence of timeless style.

Amber Valletta © Variety Amber Valletta, the 50-year-old modeling icon, showcased her enduring charisma with a daring black blazer dress, choosing to go shirtless underneath for an added edge. Her ensemble was elevated by glittering pointed-toe heels, further cementing her status as a fashion-forward presence.



Donatella Versace © Monica Schipper Donatella Versace, the 68-year-old Italian fashion titan, radiated in a metallic pale pink creation from her own distinguished collection, demonstrating her unerring ability to blend high fashion with personal style.

