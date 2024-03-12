Rob Lowe, 59, looks smitten as he joins wife Sheryl Berkoff, 62, on the red carpet

Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, radiated love at the DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars event, held at the iconic Spago in Beverly Hills.

This special occasion, hosted by Rob on the Sunday afternoon preceding the Oscars, saw the couple in their finest attire, truly embodying the glamour and excitement leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.

At 59, Rob, known for his timeless charm and sharp sense of style, did not disappoint. He chose a sophisticated navy blue jacket with jet-black lapels for the event, perfectly paired with matching pants.

His ensemble was polished off with a crisp white button-up shirt, a sleek black tie, and impeccably shined leather shoes.

© Amanda Edwards Actor Rob Lowe and makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff attend the DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars

Sheryl, at 62, was equally stunning in a daring silver dress that showcased her elegance and style, complemented by matching heels, capturing the essence of timeless beauty and confidence.

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Rob shared his anticipation for the Academy Awards, especially rooting for his friends Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.

© Amanda Edwards Rob looks smart in his classic suit

Both actors were celebrated for their roles in the acclaimed 2023 film Oppenheimer, clinching the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor awards, respectively.

Rob's camaraderie and support for his fellow actors shone through, albeit with the friendly dilemma of choosing whom to support during the award season's voting process.

© Amanda Edwards Makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff looked incredible in plunging silver gown

"It's always great when your buddies are recognized. The issue becomes when you have so many buddies, what do you do?" he pondered, reflecting on the tight-knit bonds within the industry.

With his 60th birthday on the horizon, Rob candidly expressed his initial apprehension about this milestone. However, his perspective has shifted to one of enthusiasm and gratitude.

"You know, when it came up, I was kind of dreading but now I'm really excited - I'm really, really into it," he shared.

© Amanda Edwards Rob's son John Owen Lowe also attended the event

This milestone is not just a celebration of age but a testament to Rob's journey of growth, health, and fulfilling relationships.

"There are people that don't make it to 60 and I have never felt stronger, better, healthier - spiritually, mentally, relationship-wise - and so, it's just like bring it! Let's keep the train rolling," he said, embracing the future with open arms.

Despite reaching this significant life chapter, Rob shows no signs of slowing down. His career continues to flourish, with several film and television projects in the pipeline.

"I realize how rare that is and I'm really, really grateful for it. I still feel like I'm not anywhere near done," he stated, expressing his eagerness to continue contributing his talents to the entertainment world.

