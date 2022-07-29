Amanda Holden looks so striking in daring string bikini The Heart Radio presenter is making the most of her time in Italy

Amanda Holden is making the most of the Italian sunshine, and she stunned her followers with another attention-grabbing bikini.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a daring video to her Instagram Stories where she looked like a femme fatale with a black shawl and matching skirt.

As she approached the cmera, she flung the items off which revealed a gorgeous string bikini underneath.

Resembling a Bond girl, she strode towards the nearby pool before diving in.

Her video also gave a miniature tour of the garden of her holiday location, and it appeared to be large enough to rival a palace.

Amanda's incredible figure is the envy of many

There were several interlocking paths, with one leading to a set of wooden chairs and a beach umbrella, which was perfect for company to relax at during an evening.

Alongside the pool was a set of two rattan chairs, alongside another umbrella, and there was plenty to keep a gardener busy with trees and shrubs dotted all around.

During her time abroad, Amanda has given fans plenty of glimpses inside her luxe holiday villa as well as her dazzling array of swimwear.

In a similar video uploaded earlier this week, she wore a white shirt and navy shorts over her bikini – before stripping down to showcase a stripey two-piece.

Amanda looks like a Bond girl as she heads for the pool

Fans went wild for the short video – including one who pleaded: "Will u marry me?!" along with a series of love heart eyes. Others filled the comments section with flame emojis and red hearts. "Omg you are just too hot," top swimwear designer Melissa Odabash told Amanda.

Amanda's incredible figure is the envy of many – but the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness. Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told MailOnline she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life."

"I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

