The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki is late Princess Diana's double in 90s shirt and high-waisted trousers

Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown has already landed her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

As the Australian actress gears up for a glittering awards season over the next few weeks, she joined a fleet of stars in West Hollywood on Saturday for the Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys - and accidentally twinned with her late royal counterpart in one of her most recognised style combinations.

Elizabeth's likeness to the late Princess of Wales may be uncanny, but aside from their physical similarities, The Crown star's effortlessly chic style away from the cameras is undeniably 'Diana'.

© Stefanie Keenan Elizabeth Debicki attends the Glamour & Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys at Soho House

On Saturday, the Emmy Award nominee looked sublime as she paired a crisp, pastel blue Oxford shirt with high-waisted black trousers and the 'Jessa Pump' heels from Tory Burch. Her icy blonde hair was worn straight and loose, as she opted for minimal makeup in favour of a dewy, hydrated skin glow.

A shirt and high-waisted jeans combo was one of Princess Diana's most-worn ensembles, with the late royal often elevating her denim with a crisp blouse or collared shirt.

© Stefanie Keenan The Australian actress looked sublime

As Elizabeth paired pastel blue with black bottoms, her look was reminiscent of one of Diana's final engagements during a two day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

© Getty Princess Diana previously wore a near-identical outfit

Back in 1997, two weeks before she died, the Princess travelled with the British Red Cross to raise awareness for landmine victims. Shirts and jeans were the royal's go-to fashion concoction during that trip, one of which looks nearly identical to Elizabeth's breezy luncheon look on Saturday.

© Getty The former Princess of Wales often wore jeans and a shirt

Princess Diana's timeless style has left an everlasting impression on the fashion industry; something The Crown's award-winning costume designers Amy and Sidonie Roberts describe as "the Diana algorithm".

The late royal's sartorial synergy is so recognisable, that even if we never saw her wear a particular outfit, we can tell when something is Diana-coded.

Recalling her favourite fashion moment of Diana's on The Crown, Amy said: "She wears striped trousers and a Guy Laroche top that almost looked like a suit but they were bought separately. And I love it.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown Season 6

"And the reason I love it is because it is so Diana, even though we've never seen her wear something like that."

The Crown may be over, but the love for Peter Morgan's Netflix drama will be everlasting, solidified by Elizabeth's win for her role as the late Princess Diana. "Thank you to the creatives of the show for trusting me with this part," she said in a Dior Haute Couture dress and glittering Dior Joaillerie jewels at the awards last weekend. "This is just astonishing to me".

© Getty Elizabeth Debicki attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Australian actress paid homage to the actors who played Prince William and Prince Harry too, adding: "Thank you to my beautiful pretend children, who I just adore."