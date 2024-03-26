Zendaya is practically a mermaid in shimmering green dress with daring low back

Zendaya gave us look after look during her press tour for Dune 2 recently and it's looking like her next round of red-carpet outfits are going to be just as jaw-dropping.

The actress made a sensational appearance at the premiere of her upcoming movie, Challengers, in Sydney, Australia and sufficiently stole the show with her glittering ensemble.

Zendaya practically resembled a mermaid as she wore a sea-green dress which was shimmering from head to toe.

© James Gourley Zendaya looked incredible at the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia

The Euphoria actress' figure looked incredible in the gown which was daringly low-cut at the front and back, with a high slit on the thigh, but remained effortlessly chic and classy. The dress even fittingly featured the outline of a tennis player designed onto the fabric.

The 27-year-old paired the look with matching court shoes and wore her hair in an elegant updo. Her makeup look was equally amazing. She wore green eyeshadow matching the hue of the gown perfectly and paired it with a pale pink lip.

Zendaya was clearly thrilled with the overall look and posted a couple of close-up looks on her Instagram Story.

Tagging the designer, Loewe, as well as its creative director Jonathan Anderson and her personal stylist Law Roach, Zendaya could be seen smiling as she showed off the dress in a panning shot, putting the full design on display.

Zendaya was Down Under with her co-stars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist to promote the new movie which is released at the end of April.

The movie follows Tashi (played by Zendaya) who is a professional tennis player-turned-coach who has transformed her husband, Art, from a mediocre player to a grand slam champion.

© Brendon Thorne Zendaya at the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre

After facing a losing streak, however, she encourages him to play a 'challenger' event, when he ends up playing his wife's former boyfriend. Tensions soon run high when Art and Patrick find themselves facing each other across the net.

The lead actress has been getting into the spirit of tennis in the lead-up to the movie's release and she was even spotted attending the BNP Paribas Open last week, held at the famous Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, with her boyfriend Tom Holland.

© Brendon Thorne Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor attend the Australian premiere of "Challengers" at the State Theatre on March 26, 2024 in Sydney, Australia

The Spider-Man actors sat together courtside watching the action unfold. The couple were watching a particularly tense Men's Final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Alcaraz reigned champion.

Zendaya more than looked the part as she attended the matches while wearing a cream skirt and zip-up sweatshirt look from Louis Vuitton.

The preppy look was perfect for watching the tennis, and we're obsessed with the tennis aesthetic that will likely dominate fashion trends moving forward thanks to the movie and Zendaya's iconic looks.