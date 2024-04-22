American Idol's Katy Perry showcases her cheeky side in daring cut out outfit

In a display of fearless fashion that has come to be expected of her, Katy Perry lit up Instagram this Sunday with a daring ensemble not many could pull off.

Known for her vibrant and often provocative style, the singer and American Idol judge wowed her followers with a woollen blue dress featuring a bold cut-out that revealed more than a hint of her behind.

In a series of images she posed with Gene Simmons and her fellow American Idol alums Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Just last week, Katy turned heads at Coachella, where she embraced a similarly daring look. The pop icon opted for a revealing combination of a black thong and low-slung jeans, paired with a sleek leather jacket and stylish sunglasses.

This outfit choice, while bold, was in keeping with Katy’s known flair for dramatic and attention-grabbing fashion statements.

© Instagram Katy Perry sizzles in daring new outfit

She captioned her Coachella adventure on Instagram humorously: "I been to Coachella longer than you’ve been alive," showcasing not just her style but her cheeky personality.

Katy's wardrobe choices have consistently made waves. Earlier this year, at the Billboard Women in Music event, she was seen in a red corset paired with a skirt artfully laced to accentuate her figure and reveal her back in a striking display of fashion nerve.

© Instagram Katy with Gene Simmons

Her bold choices continued on American Idol, where a wardrobe malfunction led to an impromptu cover-up with a cushion, after her metal top started to unravel live on air.

Laughing off the wardrobe snafu, Katy took to Instagram to share the incident with her fans, playfully noting, "That song broke my top off, I guess it is a woman's world!"

© Instagram Katy with her fellow AI alums Luke and Lionel

This incident was met with amusement and affection from her fellow judges and fans alike, highlighting her ability to handle unexpected situations with grace and humor.

Amid her usual fashion-forward antics, Katy delivered significant news to her fans. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she announced that this season of American Idol would be her last.

© Instagram Katy exposed her thong-clad bottom

She shared heartfelt sentiments about her time on the show, saying, "I love Idol so much! It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

She hinted at exciting new projects, suggesting a year filled with new beginnings and adventures.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.