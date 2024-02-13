Katy Perry shares photos in ab-baring bodycon dress as she announces surprise American Idol exit – fans react

It's a wrap for Katy Perry! The singer announced on Monday night that after seven glorious seasons, she will finally be saying goodbye to American Idol.

The 39-year-old pop star made the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live and took to Instagram soon after to share photos of her stunning look for the show.

Katy posted snaps of her fit for the night. She wore an Aya Muse Atalo Dress, a black maxi length bodycon with cut-outs that displayed her toned abs and neck.

© Instagram Katy shared pictures of her look from "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

The dress featured a side slit that showed her leg with silver-tone butterfly hardware clips all across and some light crystal detailing. Katy styled the look with gorgeous layered hoop earrings, her hair tied back with bangs, and a bold nude lip.

In the caption with her post, she teased: "Let's play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I'm headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol."

Many fans reacted with anticipation for the end of her journey with Idol, looking forward to all that was to come after, leaving responses like: "WE WANT AN ALBUM AND A TOUR DON'T PLAY W ME KATHERINE HUDSON," and: "She's up to something!!"

On the show, the "Unconditionally" singer gushed about getting to headline the Brazilian music festival Rock in Rio this September, and revealed then that this would indeed be her last season on the long-running ABC singing competition.

"I love Idol so much!" she continued. "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

LATEST: Katy Perry's American Idol co-star makes surprising revelation about her home life ahead of premiere

When Jimmy asked what her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie thought of her decision, she joked: "Well they'll find out tonight!" and then clarified: "Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year."

The musical trio joined the show for its revival on ABC in 2018 with its 16th season. Meanwhile, season 22 premieres on February 18, although Luke and Lionel haven't confirmed whether their tenure on the show will change at any point soon.

MORE: Katy Perry's $200 million+ deal – how it might affect her jaw-dropping net worth

Katy affirmed that she was enthusiastic about life after Idol, saying that it would be a very exciting year "for all pop star girlies," and when the host questioned if she was planning to train a successor or do a "coronation" of sorts, she cryptically responded: "Let's just say I'm creating space for my new wingspan."

© Getty Images Katy, Lionel, and Luke have judged "American Idol" together for seven seasons

The mom-of-one expressed that she was interested in exploring more of the world of music beyond the show, stating that she wanted to "see the world, and maybe bring new music" after her farewell season.

RELATED: Paula Abdul sues former American Idol, Popstars producer Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault – all we know

She also referenced the show's original judges, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, who were together for seven seasons as well. While she didn't explicitly indicate whether Luke and Lionel were really aware of her decision, she hinted at the fact that people around her knew she had other things in the works and might leave.

© Getty Images The show's 22nd season premieres on ABC on February 18

"Maybe I'll come back if they have me one day," she joked at the end to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.