Jennifer Garner's semi-sheer look might just be her riskiest to date

Yes Day star Jennifer Garner often rocks more demure looks, so we weren't expecting this!

Jennifer Garner often keeps her outfits on the more low-key side, but we're always thrilled when she decides to experiment with some riskier ensembles, and her latest outfit certainly fulfilled that brief.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Love, Simon star donned a semi-sheer outfit that showed off her bare shoulders and arms, and she looked absolutely radiant with her huge grin. The halterneck sheer outfit hugged her figure gorgeously, and she looked phenomenal in the outfit while rocking a subtle makeup look and accessorizing with a pair of rings.

Although Jennifer had grins for some of the photos, she struck a more morose pose for a couple of them, including a moving black-and-white snap where she looked away from the camera.

The mom-of-three did the interview with the LA-based publication for her latest project, The Last Thing He Told Me, where she plays Hannah, a skilled woodcrafter who has to look after the adolescent daughter of her new husband, who mysteriously disappears. The star is joined by Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for the Apple TV+ show.

Jennifer rocked a daring look in her latest interview

Speaking about accepting the role, Jennifer explained: "I was like, 'Here's why I feel like I deserve a shot: I understand what it is to be the grown-up in the room and the weight of that, that I just have to keep showing up.'"

In real-life, Jennifer co-parents her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck and during an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors podcast series, she discussed her family life with fellow actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, as the duo relayed their shared experiences of giving their children a "normal life" while navigating the complexities of fame.

© Instagram Jennifer often prefers a more demure look

"We have so many things in common. With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids," Sheryl, 66, warmly expressed.

Jennifer, 51, responded with agreement, acknowledging the messiness that comes with parenting. Jennifer shares three children with Ben—Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—while Sheryl is a mother to Ivy-Victoria, 28, and Etienne Maurice, 31, from her previous marriage to Eric Maurice.

© Instagram Jennifer is a fan of sweaters!

The Abbott Elementary star and Jennifer also bonded over the challenges of maintaining a healthy relationship with their ex-spouses in the constant glare of the public eye. Sheryl described the difficulties she faced with the spotlight always shining on her, and Jennifer wholeheartedly concurred.

While Jennifer didn't delve into the specifics of her current co-parenting relationship with Ben, she did empathize with Sheryl's experience, recognizing the complexities that arise in such circumstances.

© Steve Granitz Jennifer does sometimes go daring with her looks

In a previous interview with Allure, Jennifer humorously reflected on her early days of motherhood, admitting to being a bit of a "nightmare" as a first-time mom. "I was such a first-time mom," she shared. "She couldn't have a free thought — I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

Her honest and relatable admission resonated with many parents who understand the challenges and learning curves that come with raising children. She also revealed that her children prefer watching their father's movies over her own.

"They don't mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom," she shared. "They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don't really want to see me in a romantic thing."