Abbey Clancy is all legs as she wows in risqué swimsuit

Abbey Clancy put her model credentials on full display on Saturday as the star shared a clip from her photoshoot with Perfect magazine where she stunned in the most risqué swimsuit.

The black one-piece featured a design of nude body parts in white paint and its high-cut meant that Abbey's stunningly toned legs were on full display. As the model posed for the photoshoot, she playfully she playfully struck a few sultry poses while moving her beach-blonde hair across her face, making her appear to be the biggest bombshell.

Alongside her stunning swimsuit, Abbey also dazzled in a pair of sky-high heels, allowing her to appear statuesque as she posed for the shots.

The mum-of-four opted for a simple caption, sharing: "theperfectmagazine ISSUE 6 sneak peak," alongside a heart emoji, but her fans went wild in the comments.

One enthused: "I wish my legs were half as long as those. LOVING the swimsuit too…," while a second commented: "These are the legs that ZZ Top sang about," and a third added: "4 kids and a body like that absolutely unreal."

A fourth complimented: "What a beautiful woman and what a body," while close friend Holly Willoughby called the 38-year-old "gorgeous".

Abbey has always commanded attention with her daring looks and last year, the star posed in the most ravishing pink sheer item that showed off her physique alongside her toned stomach.

Abbey playfully posed with an arm over her chest while also making sure to grab attention in a pair of strappy heels. Her long beach-blonde hair partially obscured her face, as it cascaded down her face. She kept her caption simple with a beating heart emoji.

Abbey has previously revealed that the secret to her amazing figure is a healthy, balanced diet combined with regular exercise like reformer pilates. Speaking to Your Fitness Today, the star said: "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby! Then the toning element comes from reformer pilates. I love it."

But despite her husband, Peter Crouch, being a sports megastar, the star avoids working out with the former footballer. "He does so much for his job already and even keeps it up on holiday, going for a run or hitting the gym and that's a little too dedicated for me," she confessed to Health & Wellbeing.

"I think everybody exercises for different reasons, whether it's stress relief, to lose weight, tone up or for their overall health. For me it makes a massive difference to my energy levels and muscle tone."

