Abbey Clancy looks unreal in figure-hugging dress in rare family photo

Abbey, Peter Crouch and their four children were on a staycation in Surrey

Abbey Clancy was the envy of her Instagram followers this weekend as she enjoyed the September heatwave on a staycation at the Beaverbrook Hotel & Estate in the Surrey Hills.

The model was joined by her footballer husband Peter Crouch, their friends, and their four children: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

In photos shared on Abbey’s Instagram Stories, their summer getaway looked idyllic, with sunny meadows and eating and drinking al fresco.

Abbey was joined by husband Peter Crouch and their four children for lunch at Beaverbrook Hotel

In one rare shot, we can see the couple pictured with all four children as they eat lunch outside, and Abbey showed off her incredible figure in a nude fitted midi dress styled with Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Peter is pictured beside her wearing a white button-down, while their daughters donned cute white summer dresses and the boys are both in Tottenham football shirts.

Loved by a whole host of celebrities, Beaverbrook is one of the most highly rated hotels in the UK and the Crouch family definitely chose the right weekend to visit.

The quintessential English country house - which is also frequented by Joe Wicks and Amanda Holden - includes private balconies and terraces overlooking the stunning 470-acre estate.

The photos come just a few weeks after Abbey posted pictures of the family on a summer holiday abroad. She didn’t reveal the exact location, but did share several stunning bikini photos.

© Instagram Abbey looked sensational in a tiny bikini

In the gorgeous mirror selfies, the former model can be seen striking a pose in a red bikini featuring swirling pale pink flowers, as well as a white crochet two-piece.

She previously revealed the secret to her amazing figure (besides great genetics) is a healthy, balanced diet combined with regular exercise like reformer pilates.

Speaking to Your Fitness Today, Abbey revealed: "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby! Then the toning element comes from reformer pilates. I love it."