Abbey Clancy is a bombshell in astounding sheer dress

Abbey Clancy blew fans away on Friday as the blonde beauty posed in the most stunning sheer gown for what might just be her most daring social media post to date.

In the eye-catching snap Abbey posed in the most ravishing pink sheer item that showed off her physique alongside her endless legs and toned stomach. Abbey playfully posed with an arm over her chest while also making sure to grab attention in a pair of strappy heels. Her long beach-blonde hair partially obscured her face, as it cascaded down her face. She kept her caption simple with a beating heart emoji.

But her followers loved the daring item, and many were quick to compliment how much it suited the 37-year-old. "Love the dress. You look amazing," one said, while a second posted: "Great shot Abbey! Elegant lady."

A third added: "Wow you look absolutely gorgeous in that dress," while a fourth penned: "So stylish and elegant gorgeous Abbey Clancy," and many others shared strings of flame and heart emojis.

Abbey rocked the daring fashion look

Abbey has been dialling up the temperature on her Instagram posts recently and last month, the former Britain's Next Top Model contestant was a vision as she posed for a candid post-workout photo wearing a skin-tight Adanola set. Her toned legs looked endless and took front and centre of the stylish shot as she sipped on a green juice.

"Workout done [green tick emoji]," penned the mother-of-four whilst sporting the charcoal grey two-piece. Adding a touch of glamour to the post-sweat-session snap, Abbey slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses and appeared to be wearing a soft slick of nude lipstick.

© Instagram Abbey loves a risque look

She paired the grey co-ord with green-striped Adidas trainers, which matched the chic green tiling decor of what appeared to be her gym cafe where she was sat on a high stool.

Her latest snaps come following the end of her staycation during the September heatwave at the Beaverbrook Hotel & Estate in the Surrey Hills. The model was joined by her footballer husband Peter Crouch, their friends, and their four children: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

The star recently enjoyed a family holiday

Abbey has previously revealed that the secret to her amazing figure is a healthy, balanced diet combined with regular exercise like reformer pilates.

Speaking to Your Fitness Today, the star said: "I hate running, I can't do it but I love a family bike ride or pushing the pram with my 20 million stone baby! Then the toning element comes from reformer pilates. I love it."