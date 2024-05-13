Anne Hathaway is almost unrecognizable with blonde hair and a sheer gown in throwback snap

Anne Hathaway, Hollywood’s ever-evolving star, recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback image that left fans doing a double-take.

In the photo, Anne is nearly unrecognizable with her cropped blonde hair and a sheer, flowing gown, exuding a glamorous aura that only she can.

The Oscar-winning actress posted this breathtaking snap to celebrate the birthday of none other than fashion legend Valentino, expressing her affection for the designer who she also counts as one of her dearest friends.

“To my beloved @realmrvalentino: Happy Birthday to the eternal Emperor who I am also lucky to call one of my dearest friends," Anne lovingly captioned her post, highlighting the deep and meaningful relationship she shares with the iconic designer.

Turning 41 last November, Anne has stepped into her 40s with elegance and a spirit of openness, embracing this significant decade of her life with both arms.

In a reflective interview with The New York Times, Anne shared her thoughts on aging, her journey to sobriety, and the serene wisdom she’s garnered along the way.

“Forty feels like a gift," Anne revealed, discussing her age with her characteristic wit and depth. She humorously challenged the conventional notion of 'middle age,' musing, “We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything,” a nod to the beautiful unpredictability of life.

Anne’s path to sobriety has been a transformative experience, marking over five years without alcohol.

This personal milestone is much more than just a number; it signifies a profound shift in her approach to life and well-being. She discussed how stepping away from alcohol helped her appreciate life’s fragility and beauty more deeply.

“You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out," she shared candidly, reflecting on her past struggles with stress and the clarity that sobriety brought her.

Anne likened her decision to avoid alcohol to avoiding something harmful that one is allergic to: "If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."